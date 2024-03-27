Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
McDan explains how 98% of the 1200 women he gave interest free loans to have paid back
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Opinions
McDan explains how 98% of the 1200 women he gave interest-free loans to have paid back
27 March 2024
Read Article
603
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
Business stories that made headlines this week | BizHeadlines
Videos
play video
People & Places: Veteran journalist Cameron Duodu recounts his experience of Ghana’s independence day
27 March 2024
2789
play video
Postpartum depression: A closer look at the challenges new mothers face
27 March 2024
237
play video
GRA boss sacked
27 March 2024
0
play video
Supreme Court strikes out Dafeamekpor case against Akufo-Addo ministerial nominees
27 March 2024
1783
play video
National Chief Imam's wife Hajia Ramatu Sharubutu is dead
27 March 2024
1400
play video
Dafeamekpor and his lawyer absent as SC hears suit against Akufo-Addo ministerial nominees
27 March 2024
225
play video
Focus on creating jobs for the youth in Kumasi - Cheddar told
27 March 2024
426
play video
Ghana 2-2 Uganda - All Goals Highlight - Friendly Match - March 2024
27 March 2024
8460
play video
Afia Schwarzenegger kneels and begs Fadda Dickson on behalf of Funny Face
27 March 2024
4275
play video
Rapp Fada apologises to King Paluta
27 March 2024
300
play video
Anti-LGBT+ Bill – Rev Kwadwo Bempah questions Akufo-Addo
27 March 2024
8161
play video
Meet the three NPP MPs tipped to become Bawumia’s running mate
27 March 2024
444
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2024 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.