Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Pratt blasts persons claiming John Kumah was poisoned
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Opinions
Pratt blasts persons claiming John Kumah was poisoned
09 March 2024
Read Article
1799
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
It is true - Owusu-Bempah confirms Nigel Gaisie prophecy about John Kumah’s death
09 March 2024
0
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2024 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.