Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Nana B, Kwesi Pratt clash over Ofori Atta's 'new job'
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Country
Nana B, Kwesi Pratt clash over Ofori-Atta's 'new job'
19 February 2024
Read Article
2675
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
This delivery guy makes more money than what any company can pay him | Everyday People
play video
Is Asaase Radio Eugene Arhin's office? - Nana B shades Kwesi Pratt over reshuffle
play video
Ofori Atta now at par with Osafo Maafo - Kwesi Pratt
Videos
play video
Saddick Adams Replies John Paintsil On UTV Over Save Ghana Football Demonstration
19 February 2024
8
play video
UNITED SHOWBIZ WITH MZGEE 17/02/24
19 February 2024
1517
play video
See video of the university Herbert Wigwe was building for vulnerable children
19 February 2024
1059
play video
Ernest Nuamah got an assist vs Nice
19 February 2024
771
play video
Presidency was thrown at Mahama and he messed up big time - Asamoah Boateng
19 February 2024
456
play video
5 Bawumia boys, 8 stalwarts - Who does what in Bawumia's 2024 campaign team
19 February 2024
6287
play video
Delay interview Ghanaian supporter with a pot
19 February 2024
2255
play video
Police declare NDC organizer wanted for 'threatening war' during 2024 elections
19 February 2024
3268
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2024 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.