Yeji Yeji is a town with a population of about 35,000 inhabitants located along the Volta River in the Atebubu District in the Brong Ahafo Region. The strategic location of the town has turned it into an important market centre and a major transport hub, which serves as a transit point between the north and south of Ghana for goods and people. The town is famous for the pontoon that carries people and goods across the Volta River to Salaga in the Northern Region.