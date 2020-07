Sekondi-Takoradi aka - The Twin City

It is the third largest city in Ghana, an educational centre with a lot of technical colleges and secondary schools. The capital of the Western Region, Sekondi-Takoradi, is an industrial and commercial centre of Western Ghana. Sekondi-Takoradi is of both historical and cultural importance to Ghana. Life here is very relaxed and easy-going. The first deep seaport in Ghana is in Takoradi and is very important for the country's import and export industry.