Climate

Today's Weather


The climate of Ghana is tropical, but temperatures vary with season and elevation. Except in the north two rainy seasons occur, from April to July and from September to November.

In the north the rainy season begins in April and lasts until September. Annual rainfall ranges from about 1,100 mm (about 43 in) in the north to about 2,100 mm (about 83 in) in the southeast.

The harmattan, a dry desert wind, blows from the northeast from December to March, lowering the humidity and creating hot days and cool nights in the north. In the south the effects of the harmattan are felt in January. In most areas the highest temperatures occur in March, the lowest in August. 

The average annual temperature is about 26oC (about 79oF).

Annual Rainfall: 736.6mm / 29"

		Temp
January: 	27	Sunny skys
Feb		28	---" -
March		28	---" ---
April		28	light rains
May		27	heavy rains
June		26         "
July		25	light rains
August		24	Scattered showers
September	25          "
October		26	Sunny skies
November	27      ---"---
December	28	Sunny skies (dry)

Weather Accra, Ghana
Weather can't be forecast more than a week or so in advance, but weather averages are good indicators of what to expect any month.

MonthAverage highAverage lowWarmest everColdest everAverage dew pointAverage precipitation
JAN. 87 77 100 64 71 0.6
FEB. 88 79 102 68 74 1.1
MARCH 88 79 102 68 75 2.2
APRIL 87 79 97 68 75 3.5
MAY 86 78 101 66 75 5.3
JUNE 83 76 102 64 74 7.8
JULY 81 75 100 68 72 2.0
AUG. 80 74 100 64 71 0.7
SEP. 82 75 102 68 72 1.7
OCT. 84 76 101 69 73 2.5
NOV. 87 77 102 70 74 1.3
DEC. 86 77 97 70 73 0.8 
Latitude: 5 degrees, 36 minutes north 
Longitude: 0 degrees, 10 minutes east

Tropical and humid;
Whole country: average low: 20,5C (69F), average high 26C (79F).


Accra: average daily temperature is 30C (86F).


The coolest time of year is between June and September when the main rainfall occurs. Variations in temperature both annually and daily are quite small. The minimum teperature is around 23C (73F). warm and comparatively dry along southeast coast; hot and humid in southwest; hot and dry in north