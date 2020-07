Cape Coast

Cape Coast is one of the most historical cities in Ghana. The capital of the Central Region. It was the center of British Administration and capital of the Gold Coast by 1700 until 1877 when the capital was moved to Accra. Most of the oldest and best schools in Ghana are in Cape Coast. The Cape Coast castle is one of the biggest of the trade and slave castles on the coastline of Ghana. It has one of the country's best-organized museums today. It is a historical museum.