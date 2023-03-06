Your degree alone can not secure your dream job

Opinions of Monday, 6 March 2023

Columnist: KWADWO YE-LARGE(THE POLITICAL DOCTOR )

In today's competitive job market, it's not enough to have a degree in hand to secure your dream job. While a degree is undoubtedly valuable, it is no longer the sole determining factor in a candidate's employability. In this article, we will explore why having a degree is not enough to land your dream job and what additional factors you need to consider to make yourself an attractive candidate to potential employers.



Firstly, having a degree does not guarantee that you possess the necessary skills and experience required for a particular job. Many employers look for candidates who have practical experience and skills that can be applied in real-world situations. Therefore, having relevant work experience, internships, and extracurricular activities on your resume can help you stand out from the competition and increase your chances of securing your dream job.



Secondly, the job market is constantly evolving, and employers are increasingly looking for candidates who have a diverse set of skills and can adapt to changing environments. Therefore, having additional certifications or training in your field can set you apart from other candidates who only possess a degree. For example, if you have a degree in marketing, obtaining certifications in digital marketing, social media marketing, or data analysis can make you a more attractive candidate to potential employers.



Thirdly, soft skills are becoming increasingly important in today's job market. Employers are looking for candidates who possess strong communication, leadership, teamwork, and problem-solving skills. These skills cannot always be taught in a classroom and are often developed through extracurricular activities, internships, or volunteer work. Therefore, participating in activities outside of the classroom can help you develop the soft skills that employers are looking for and increase your employability.



Lastly, networking is a critical component of securing your dream job. While having a degree and relevant experience is important, having a network of professionals in your field can open up new opportunities for you. Networking can help you learn about job opportunities, gain insight into a particular industry, and make connections with influential people who can help you advance your career.



In conclusion, while having a degree is a valuable asset, it alone cannot secure your dream job. Employers are looking for candidates who have practical experience, additional certifications, soft skills, and a strong network. Therefore, it's essential to focus on developing a diverse set of skills and experiences that can make you a more attractive candidate to potential employers. By doing so, you will increase your chances of landing your dream job and achieving your career goals.