You can contract STD including HIV/AIDS even though you wore a condom

Opinions of Wednesday, 12 April 2023

Columnist: Mark Asare

Pricing



When you visit a commercial sex worker or Ashawo in her room the first thing to talk about is price. You probably would ask "how much do you charge". And depending on the style you want from her she would price you. You have an option to pay the quoted price or bargain. You are likely to pay less—even a quarter of her quoted price, if you have any expertise in bargain.



Condom



After 'price' discussion and after paying her the agreed price, she would bring up a condom. She would tear-open the condom with her bare hands in front of you. Yes, in your presence. In some rare cases, however, the condom is already unleashed from its cover when it is brought out by her.



On top of that, you are not allowed to touch the condom neither are you given any chance to check and verify for a possible puncture or defects.



Blowjob



The Ashawo lady would then ask you to come closer. Here, depending on whether you are already erected or not she would give you some form of assistance. This help is meant to make the wearing of the condom in her hands a possibility. (As you might already be aware a dangling p...s cannot put on a condom). So the ashawo lady would give you a blowjob to urge you 'write one' to make the

wearing of the thin-rubber-sheath a possibility.



No foreplay at ashawo joint



For your information, at the ashawo joint 'foreplay' in whatever form, is not allowed or entertained. You are not allowed to kiss, touch or fondle. Therefore, any attempt by you to stimulate any sensitive part of the ashawo would be fiercely resisted, and could result in your disqualification and painful loss of your already paid money.



The lubricant



Since foreplay is not entertained at the ashawo joint, in whatever form, the Ashawo lady after wearing you the condom and to make a way for you would take a lubricant to make herself wet.



The beginning of your woes



Now that's where the risk lies. This can be the beginning of all your earthly woes. This is where you can contract all forms of contagious diseases, and risk your health, happiness, dreams, future and even lose your life to Sexually transmitted diseases.



How it happens



Remember the period where the Ashawo lady urged your erection? Good. She did it with her bare hands, right? Yes! unwashed hands for that matter.



First, she might have done exact blowjob for another male; and without washing her hands she touched yours. What if this person is an STI carrier with fluid-like substances occasionally coming out from his private part?, a symptom which places his crooked p...s in a much contagious position?



Second, do you remember the Ashawo did lubricate herself with a gel? Yes, and she touched her private part with her bare hands. Have you thought about the danger her act and uncleanness pose to the next person who comes after you (which could be you in this case)?



Her unreasonable behaviour puts the next person after you at higher risk since more than 78% of Africa sex workers have at least one STD or more, including HIV/AIDS.



HIV/AIDS statistics



The official website of the Ghana AIDS Commission reports that about 350,000 people are living with HIV in Ghana. Out of these numbers, the Commission also reports that 71% know their status and the remaining 29% do not know their status.



In conclusion



You could visit a commercial sex worker, wear a condom and still contract an STD. This is possible because of bodily contacts preceding condom protection. Always remember HIV/AIDS cases is on the rise in Ghana.



Stay with one partner and save your own life.