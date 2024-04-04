World Autism Day: Empowering autistic voice

Opinions of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Columnist: Salima Sidiki Sangari

April 2nd holds special significance as the United Nations designates it as World Autism Day, a time when the global community turns its attention to the unique challenges and triumphs of individuals living with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).



This year's theme, "Empowering Autistic Voice," emphasizes the critical need to provide support and opportunities for individuals diagnosed with autism to lead fulfilling lives.



ASD, characterised by complex neurodevelopmental challenges in social interaction, communication, sensory integration, and sometimes intellectual disabilities, often results in individuals appearing different or atypical within society.



Addressing this year's theme effectively requires a focus on implementing strategies that facilitate learning and development for individuals with ASD. It is essential to prioritize teaching self-help skills and fostering self independence as individuals transition into adulthood, thereby amplifying their voices.



While learning with ASD presents its share of challenges, recognizing

and building on individuals' strengths can be a powerful catalyst for overcoming obstacles.



Around the world, a plethora of innovative strategies have been developed to support individuals with ASD, showcasing tangible effectiveness. However, the success of these endeavours hinges on a fundamental shift in societal mindset towards individuals with autism and their families.



In essence, fostering a culture of acceptance and willingness is paramount. Society must acknowledge autistic individuals as individuals with diverse abilities who deserve understanding, support, and love, rather than seeking to change them.



As we commemorate World Autism Day, let us recommit ourselves to empowering autistic voices and championing inclusivity, thus paving the way for a more compassionate and understanding world for all.