With what body did Jesus christ resurrect?

Opinions of Friday, 29 March 2024

Columnist: Seddoh Bokor

Over the years, there have been a lot of arguments in Christendom about the body with which Jesus Christ resurrected and the one with which He will come again.



While one School of Thought believed it was the Physical Body, the other felt it was something intangible or at best, a hoax. The matter is of one understanding if people should have spiritual knowledge and be conversant with the spiritual constitution of the human being.



Everybody as created, is not an ordinary being; he is a Spirit that has gathered flesh to live momentarily on Earth and contains within himself various bodies that link him to invisible worlds from which the Spirit descended.



There are seven worlds the last being the physical world while the rest are invisible. Similarly, seven ‘bodies’ varying in degrees of density and intensity were built and fine-tuned to accommodate the differentiated spirit of God in everybody.



Three of the bodies relate to the spirit’s experiences in the physical world, and three others relate to its nature in the spiritual world, with the Mind or Mental Body serving as the link or the mirror for the consciousness of the spirit, especially in the physical world.



These bodies are not the Spirit but tools being used by the Spirit to gather life experience and mature into perfection, to be like God at the end and create living things. These worlds and bodies are not in layers but interpenetrate one another so, whatever happens in one affects the others.



The Apostle Paul pointed to the existence of other bodies beyond the earthly body in 1 Cor. 15: 40 as follows,



[‘There are also celestial bodies, and bodies terrestrial: but the glory of the celestial is one, and the glory of the terrestrial is another’]

In the material world, the first and oldest of these bodies is the Physical Body, which is found in seven states



(i) solid



(ii) liquid



(iii) gas and four categories of ethers called the Vital Body. It is the exact copy of the Physical Body and the source of its energy and sustenance. It interpenetrates and holds the Physical Body in place. Most people cannot see the ethers now because they comprise atoms of various gradations, vibrations, light, and color. The four ethers are



(iv) Chemical Ether



(v) Life Ether



(vi) Light Ether, and



(vii) Reflecting Ether. The Bible in Genesis 3:10 enigmatically mentioned the four etheric forces as the four heads of the river that went out of Eden to water the garden.



Whereas the Chemical and the Life Ethers are concerned with physical bodily activities (assimilation, circulation, heat generation, and reproduction), the Light Ether and the Reflecting Ether are for sense perception and memory, respectively.



In effect, the physical body of everybody is crystallized energy held in place and activated by the Vital Body which is an energy matrix formed in the womb of the mother and shapes the form of a person (atom by atom) before and after birth.



It is important to note that the two higher ethers (i.e. vi and vii) are separable as one unit from the two lower ethers (i.e. iv and v). The two higher ethers form what is known as a spiritual body or soul body or soma psuchicon as called by the Apostle Paul.



Once the separation takes place the individual becomes born again. He has given birth to the spiritual body and can function consciously in the spiritual world (John 3: 4-8). He can see his body lying down and travel to distant places with the power of the Mind, Desire, and Will to work consciously in the service of humanity.



He takes back memory of what transpired while absent from the Physical Body as we remember day-to-day activities in the material world. It is not an outward show, but an inner experience that only an individual of a similar spiritual status can behold in a person who has been ‘born again’.



There is yet a higher body that is ‘birthed’ in spiritual development. It is typical of the person who has conquered the four elements. In the Hebrew tradition, the elements are ‘I’ for ‘I am’ (Water), ‘N’ for ‘Nour’ (Fire), R for Ruach (Air), and ‘I’ for ‘Iabeshah’ (Earth). INRI is translated in English as ‘King of the Jews’ but significantly, denotes he who has overcome the four elements.



Such a person (either dead or alive) can materialize a Physical Body and dissolve it anywhere he wishes on Earth. His consciousness is never broken, and the driving factors for this phenomenon include the stage in spiritual development, a strong desire, will, and spiritual art and craft about how to build and move into or materialize a new body. Such exceptionally developed people do not need to be tied to the cycle of rebirth or born through physical parents again (Revelations 3:12-13).



Some people have already attained this feat and are helping others to do so in advance of the generality of humanity. There are semblances of such cases of materialization which are rather involuntary and negative, when some people, after death, are found in different locations on Earth, living ‘normal’ lives as human beings. They disappear, immediately identified.



So when Jesus Christ was buried, His original Physical Body dissolved into its elements or, in other words, underwent natural cremation or returned to its primordial source. By conquering the elements, He has the authority to dissolve the Physical Body and materialize the spiritualized body by the Laws of Materialization.



That is why in John 20:17, he told Mary Magdalene, “Touch me not”. Earlier on in John 2:18-21, He talked about this priceless phenomenon. He arose with a superior or spiritualized body, the first fruits (1 Corinthians 15:20) among humanity. In the past, humanity resorted to involuntary and dangerous practices to attain spiritual development.



Christ Jesus showed the safest and most advanced method to free the spirit consciously from the physical body. Anyone privileged to know about this natural phenomenon appreciates that it is stress-free for Him to appear to His Disciples in a room with closed doors and windows. Time, solid, liquid, space, and distance are not impediments and cannot stop the spiritualized body from physical manifestation.



This occurrence is unlike a ghost or an incarnate spirit that cannot gather flesh around itself but only dust to appear briefly. Christ Jesus has the authority, the knowledge, and the practice to decrease and increase the vibration and material composition of the etheric atoms at any level, in visible or invisible worlds (Luke 24: 31).



He resurrected with the spiritualized body to demonstrate to humanity what His Kingdom will be like when He comes again. The first and foremost requirement is to be ‘born again’ and function consciously in the spiritual body. He did not ascend to the upper spiritual worlds with the Physical Body; he used the spiritual body.



His disciples, because they could also function in the spiritual body accompanied Him to a point where they could not ascend anymore. The basic understanding here is that Christ will not come back in the bodily form again but in the Vital Body, which was ‘borrowed’ from Jesus of Nazareth and is preserved in the center of the Earth by Higher Beings against profanity awaiting that glorious and final moment of His Second Coming. To be with Him, humanity has to work individually and collectively and be clothed in the spiritual body.



He will surely come back, but the time and hour, nobody knows except the Father.

Christ Jesus was clear that His Kingdom is not of flesh and blood during His trial in the Judgement Hall. In John 18:36-37, it is written,



[Jesus answered, My kingdom is not of this world: if my kingdom were of this world, then would my servants fight, that I should not be delivered to the Jews: but now is my kingdom not from hence.



Pilate therefore said unto him, Art thou a king then? Jesus answered, Thou sayest that I am a king. To this end was I born, and for this cause came I into the world, that I should bear witness unto the truth. Everyone that is of the truth heareth my voice].



It is incumbent upon mankind to be assiduous in well-doing, loving, and just with one another. It does not matter how one calls himself, his address, color, creed, or social, or economic influence. What matters is the spiritual body without which all in this physical world is but vanity. In the coming age, humanity will not function in the bodily form as we do now but consciously function in the etheric spiritual body like Angels. Matthew 22:29-30 confirms,



[Jesus answered and said unto them, Ye do err, not knowing the scriptures, nor the power of God. For in the resurrection they neither marry, nor are given in marriage, but are as the angels of God in heaven].



Humanity, however, would have extracted the essence of the Physical Body, to manifest depending on qualification, condition, and capability. In this regard, the solar system, including the Earth Planet is undergoing the necessary changes, just like how the people who persevere in doing good to their fellow sisters and brothers are being ‘born’ in the spiritual body.



The Earth is losing moisture; there is a massive melting and collapsing of the ice shelves at the poles, and hydrogen is depleting rapidly, just as we are experiencing the weakening of the ozone layer.



Naturally, this process is necessary, but the unguarded activities of humanity are fast-forwarding the approaching endangerment. Comparable to Noah and the people who survived the flood, the impending destruction will not affect those who have developed the spiritual body.



The journey of building and functioning in the spiritual body is the foundation for being with Christ, the essence of Christianity. It is not by a wish list, prayer, fasting, speaking in tongues, or whatsoever but by a concerted effort to renounce, repent, reform, reinstitute, and regenerate one’s life in the service of humanity.



It is an urgent call because everyone will have to battle with the accumulated negative habits and attachments by striving to know and live by the laws of nature. It does not matter which religious sect one professes, the quality of the result lies in action, not the talk.