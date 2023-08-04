With all due respect, if Mahama was up to the task, why was he voted out in 2016 and 2020?

Opinions of Friday, 4 August 2023

Columnist: Kwaku Badu

We cannot deny or ignore the fact that the former president and the NDC’s 2024 flagbearer, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, holds an unmatched record of being the first incumbent president of Ghana to be voted out of power in his first term in office.



It is also right in mentioning that former President John Dramani Mahama has held a panorama of important positions in Ghanaian politics.



The former president began his political career first as an assemblyman, then as a parliamentarian, a deputy minister, a substantive minister, a vice president, as an acted president, as an elected president of Ghana, and the 2016 and 2020 flagbearer of NDC.



Interestingly, however, on 7th December 2016, about 55.6% of the electorates expressed their disappointments in his performance as the first gentleman of the land by showing him the exit. He lost by a huge margin of over one million votes. Indeed, it was the first in the history of Ghanaian politics.



The reflective observers thus found it extremely bizarre when the former president decided to wrestle powering 2020.



Besides, observers contend that former President Mahama had had enough opportunity to show discerning Ghanaians his ability to steer Ghana to the right direction, but wilfully failed to do so and was rightly rejected by over one million electorates.



The sceptics would thus quiz in amazement: ‘what can Mahama do differently at the presidency next time around’?



But despite the unpardonable mismanagement which brought about his heavy defeat in the 2016 and 2020 general elections, the former president holds a faint hope that he will bounce back and recapture power in 2024.



The critics, however, insist that it will rather be easier for a camel to go through an eye of a needle than NDC returning into power anytime soon with former President Mahama, judging from the unprecedented economic mess he left behind.



Given the circumstances back then, we can confidently conclude that the 55.6% and 51.2% of electorates were not happy with former President Mahama, hence showing him the exit in the 2016 and 2020 general elections respectively.



The overarching question then is: what will make the unhappy 55.6% and 51.2% of electorates change their mind and repose their absolute trusts in Mahama in 2024, given the economic mess during his time in office?



That being said, it is quite ironic to keep hearing and reading the NDC loyalists flimsy excuses that the loyalists of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) maliciously lied about NDC’s incompetence and corrupt practices and deceptively pledged juicy, albeit unachievable Manifesto promises which led to their 2016 and 2020 landslide victories.



With all due respect with no hidden condescension whatsoever, the teeming supporters of NDC must engage in a carefully considered reflection and accept the painful fact that Mahama’s dreadful errors in judgement which unfortunately sent Ghana’s economy deeper and deeper into the mire to some large extent, cost them the 2016 and 2020 elections and not the supposedly ‘wicked’ lies put out by their opponents.



In Mahama’s time in office, Ghana’s economic growth regrettably slowed for the fourth consecutive year to an estimated 3.4% in 2015 from 4% in 2014 as energy rationing (dumsor), high inflation, and ongoing fiscal consolidation weighed on economic activity (World Bank, 2016).



Besides, the high inflation rate remain elevated at 18.5% in February 2016 compared to 17.7% in February 2015, even after the Central Bank’s 500 bps policy rate hikes (the inflation stood at 15.4%as of October 2016).



Former President Mahama did not work his socks off to improve on the socio-economic living standards of Ghanaians.



Take, for example, former President Kufuor worked strenuously and quadrupled Ghana’s GDP to a staggering GH28 billion in 2008, and the late Mills inherited oil in commercial quantities and managed to increase the GDP to GH47 billion by 2011.



But Ex-President Mahama disappointingly dragged the GDP to an incredible GH40billion as of December 2016.



In the gloomy days of dumsor under the Mahama administration, we witnessed plangent buzzing of generators all over the country. Most businesses folded up amid massive unemployment.



In those days, self-employers like Hairdressers, Ice Kenkey Sellers, Butchers, among others, were the worst affected.



The revoltingly annoying and costly buzzing of generators across the length and breadth of the country, unfortunately, went on for well over five years to the utter dismay of the good people of Ghana.



Considering the negative effects of dumsor on Ghanaians, it would only take a disputatious character to suggest that discerning Ghanaians have soon forgotten and forgiven Mahama for wilfully collapsing their businesses through dumsor.



Given the circumstances, we can understand how and why some concerned Ghanaians, including some supporters within the NDC have been expressing their arousing disgust over former President Mahama’s desperation to return to the presidency after being voted against massively in 2016 and 2020 due to his abysmal performance.



Former President Mahama and his NDC administration regrettably failed to end the dumsor, failed to implement the one-time NHIS premium, jobs were not readily available for the jobless, the economy sunk deeper and deeper into the mire, Ghanaians became poorer and poorer, sleazes and corruption escalated to immeasurable proportions, amongst others.



But despite the conspicuous economic meltdown back then, President Mahama and his apologists ridiculously kept trumpeting their vague rhetoric , political insobrieties and meaningless slogans-‘Mahama Tuaso’; ‘We care for you’; ‘people matter, you matter’; ‘we are transforming lives’.



Meanwhile the good people of Ghana were struggling endlessly to pay their utility bills and could not even afford their children school fees.



Incredibly, back then, whenever the suffering Ghanaians complained about the economic hardships, former President Mahama and his vociferous communicators would ungraciously chastise the same people who gave them the electoral mandate for expressing their grievances.



Former President Mahama, regrettably, could not pull his weight but only managed to undo all the excellent performances put in by his predecessors.



Take, for example, Mahama dragged the economic growth from 14% to 3.4%, GDP of GH47 Billion was reversed to GH40 billion, Agricultural growth of 7.5% was dragged to 2.5%, and single digit inflation was moved to 15.4%.



K. Badu, UK.



