Wishing all candidates in the constituency elections the best

Opinions of Saturday, 22 October 2022

Columnist: Comrade Awelo

Putting yourself up to contest for elections in these difficult times we find ourselves as a Country, clearly demonstrates your tenacity and loyalty to the course of the National Democratic Congress and the country at large.



It is the height of selflessness towards the NDC fraternity and the nation, particularly, in the midst of state plunder and sheer impunity by those who are expected to be rendering service to the good people of Ghana.



We must as a matter of urgency and in the interest of party cohesion restraint ourselves from exerting any disproportionate energy or force in handling our internal issues as far as these internal constituency Elections are concerned. We’ll Certainly need everyone on board to uproot these incompetent bunch of nitwits in the helm of affairs.



The Party leadership must vehemently admonish excessive high-handedness in handling issues pertaining to these internal elections. Let’s not go and demonstrate rancor, unwarranted violence, and energy on our fraternal comrades; at least, reserve that energy and put it to absolute use when the failed administration decides to adopt brute force and intimidation to circumvent the will of the Ghanaian people in 2024, that will be an appropriate use of energy, vitality and strength, that certainly will be rewarded with an overwhelming victory for the NDC and Ghana. That should be our preoccupation but not weakening our army now in the display of excessive bravado on our Comrades even before we get to the 2024 Battle.



Our President John Dramani Mahama should clearly assert no ambiguity about how both Winners and losers will be very needful in our election annexation efforts in 2024.



We’ll need to coordinate efforts, energy and all internal fervency after this electoral process where both Winners and losers will have very important roles to play in the party going into the 2024 Battle.



Comrades who put themselves up for elections during these periods are looking very promising with energy, zeal and a sense of dedication to the Party and country.



It is my optimistic position that we shall emerge from these internal elections stronger and more formidable to stand and defend this great NDC party as well as rescue Ghanaians in 2024 against any state-sponsored intimidation and threats of violence on our individual and collective resolve to rescue this country.