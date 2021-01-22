Opinions of Friday, 22 January 2021

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

Why, when and how does Almighty God backtrack on his good promise made to an individual?

The Kumawuman town

Does the unseen God the Omnipotent, Omniscient and Omnipresent make favourable promises to certain people? If yes, how, when and why?



God is understandably made to be believed not to gloat in the death of a sinner but their repentance.

Again, He is not a liar like you and I, human beings, that He easily withdraws his good promises to those who find favour in his sight.



We are all sinners as human beings and have fallen short of the glory of God. It is just by his grace that we are saved, so the bible says.



My question then is when, how and why does God lick back his own sputum after He has made a favourable promise to someone who has found favour in his sight?



I have come to read about Him changing his intentions to afflict someone with death or illness when such a person refrains from their act of sinfulness. However, l cannot get my head around why his promise to a good person be withdrawn in a manner as follows.



A powerful traditional overlord colluding with elected government officials, judges and other persons entrusted with doing jobs for the collective interests of their people, forcibly preventing the manifestation of God's promises to whom He has promised. They do so for their own selfish and insatiable greed.



Have we not been made to understand that God does not share his glory with man, his handiwork? Why then does He, although as patient as He has always been, continue to watch while some individuals exercise abusive autocratic powers to deny the promises He has made to whom such promises are made? Does it not amount to backtracking on his own promises made or licking back his own sputum?



I am not being disrespectful to Him by the manner of my questions but just asking for answers as l wonder at the audacity by certain persons to play God with impunity.



He is always right to do as He wants but to sit back for certain persons like the current Asante overlord to play God, favouring whom he wants and taking away things from others as he sees fit baffles the mind.



I am just made to wonder if indeed, God makes promises to certain individuals which indeed He does? The next doubt in my mind is, does He actually reveal certain things to any Ghanaian pastor or prophet to make known to people, whether good or bad?



One thing l certainly know is that God can avert any calamity coming upon one, once the person sorrowfully repents and seeks his face.



I know God works in his own time despite how critical the situation may become to the individual as it was in the case of Job.



Nevertheless, from the point of view of a human being as l am, l get worried to see certain people act in ways detrimental to the promises of God and the wellbeing of others, especially, in defiance of God's promises to such victims.



For how long will God tarry while some people, be they traditional overlords, politicians, judges or important personalities, condone and connive to suppress Kumawuman citizens all in their greedy quest to enrich themselves by denying his own good promises to the people?



Finally, does God indeed reveal some of his intentions through the current crop of Ghanaian prophets? If yes, why do we see all these non materialised prophetic revelations as abound in Ghana?



Those of you eagerly conspiring to twist justice in the ongoing Kumawu chieftaincy dispute for your own insatiable greed or irredeemable avarice and selfishness, you risk the visitation of the wrath of God upon your head and offspring's. This is certain!