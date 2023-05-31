Why was Togbe Afede not invited to the coronation of King Charles III

Opinions of Wednesday, 31 May 2023

Columnist: Fast News

The coronation of King Charles III was an important milestone in the history of England and the United Kingdom. The event was attended by many important figures from around the world and marked a major event in the nation’s history. However, there was one prominent figure who was notably absent from the occasion – Togbe Afede, the paramount chief of the Asogli State in Ghana.



Togbe Afede XIV is the head of the Asogli State, one of the traditional kingdoms of the Ewe people of Ghana – a country with which the UK has had close ties since the days of the British Empire. The fact that he was not invited to the coronation of King Charles III has raised some eyebrows, and it is certainly an oversight that has drawn some criticism.



It is true that Togbe Afede XIV has not been a prominent figure in the UK or Europe in general, but his presence at the coronation would have been appreciated as a gesture of gratitude and respect for the long-standing relationship between the UK and Ghana. It could also have highlighted the importance of traditional African chiefs in the modern world, something which is often overlooked.



What makes the omission of Togbe Afede more perplexing is that other African dignitaries were invited to the event, including the president of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and a number of his ministers. It would have been natural for Togbe Afede to be invited too, given his status as a traditional ruler.



It is not clear why Togbe Afede was not invited to the coronation of King Charles III, but it is possible that it was a simple oversight on the part of the organisers. Whatever the reason, it is clear that his presence would have been appreciated, and it is a shame that he was not included in the event. Hopefully, this oversight can be rectified in the near future.