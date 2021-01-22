Opinions of Friday, 22 January 2021

Columnist: Osei Tutu

Why the expression 'self-made' is a worry to me

In recent times the expression 'self-made' has become commonly used to describe successful people who started from the scratch as against those who inherited family wealth.



In as much as I would not want to take anything away from successful people who started from scratch, I wish to state that the expression 'self-made is rather far fetched and it is a show of ingratitude on the part of those people to their parents, family members and society at large.



Do those people want to tell the world that no two people came together to form them and that they just appeared from nowhere by themselves?



Do they want to tell the world that after they were born nobody fed them, clothed them, gave them shelter and nobody took them to school?



It is amazing to hear the description being slapped on people whose parents took care of them right up to the university.



A newly born child is so helpless that without any care, there is no way he can survive for even twenty-four hours alone. So even if those 'self-made' people's parents died the very moment they were born, somebody took care of them and that describing themselves as 'self-made' is to spite those caring people in the face.



No matter how low or how high one's beginning might have been, there is always someone somewhere who gave a helping hand that enabled them to rise to the top.



So if they won't show gratitude to those people, at least they don't spite them by describing themselves as self-made.



Such posturing will only douse the passion of people who wish to help the less privileged in the society.