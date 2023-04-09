Why is the government allowing security agencies to take millions from unemployed youth?

Opinions of Sunday, 9 April 2023

Columnist: Lawrence odoom

The government of Ghana has come under criticism for allowing security agencies to take millions of Ghana cedis from unemployed youth every year, even though the institutions cannot absorb the number of applicants. This has led to accusations of robbery and exploitation of Ghana's youth by the very government that should be protecting their interests.



Bright Botchway, a prominent social commentator, Former Regional Youth organizer NDC, and Youth activist /Feminist advocate has spoken out against this practice, noting that it is unfair and unjust to take money from unemployed youth for forms that will ultimately lead to nowhere. He argues that the government is aware of the limited opportunities available in these institutions and should not be selling forms to unemployed youth knowing that they cannot be absorbed into these agencies.



The government has defended the practice, stating that the fees charged for the forms are necessary to offset the cost of the application process. However, this argument has been met with skepticism, with many questioning the high cost of these forms and the lack of transparency in the selection process.



The issue of unemployment in Ghana is a serious one, with many young people struggling to find meaningful work despite their qualifications and skills.



The government has a responsibility to address this issue and create opportunities for the country's youth, rather than exploiting them for financial gain.



One potential solution to this problem is for the government to invest in programs that will help young people gain skills and experience that will make them more competitive in the job market. This could include vocational training programs, apprenticeships, and internship opportunities in both the public and private sectors.



Another solution is to increase transparency in the selection process for these institutions, ensuring that there is a level playing field for all applicants, regardless of their financial status or political connections. This will help to restore trust in the government and its institutions and give young people hope for a better future.



However, the practice of allowing security agencies to take millions from unemployed youth is a cause for concern in Ghana. It is a clear indication of the government's failure to provide adequate opportunities for the country's youth and the need for urgent action to address this issue.



The government must take steps to invest in programs that will help young people gain skills and experience and ensure that the selection process for these institutions is fair and transparent.