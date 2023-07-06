Why is Ursula Owusu barking like a dog inside parliament?

Opinions of Thursday, 6 July 2023

Columnist: Joel Savage

We've all experienced pain at some point in our life, whether it is associated with a close family member, friend, workmate, or romantic partner. However, the Minister of Communication and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has done more to insult the patience and integrity of Ghanaians, including the former Ghanaian leader John Mahama, than any other female politician in the country, I can assure Ghanaians. I do occasionally question whether this woman is a genuine Christian.



While discussing the LGBTQ bill yet to be passed by the parliament, Ursula Owusu in previous debates, has already expressed an interest in supporting the organization, and more significantly, the Minister of Communication and Digitalization has admitted that she had tried it when she was a student, it is therefore, unclear why Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful would have been so offended if MP Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed had said during the discussion that she is a member of the LGBTQ community.



Is it accurate to say that those who inflict suffering on others are unable to endure their own? Ursula Owusu's outrageous action reveals her lack of self-control and weak character.



This woman has abused her position and authority ever since she was chosen to work for this appalling administration. I struggled for a long time to comprehend why Ursula could so effortlessly inflict physical and mental suffering on Ghanaians who merely desired regular mobile phone communication.



Considering the way Ursula abused Ghanaians with her dishonest digitization plans, I believe she is the cruelest and most heartless person I have ever met. She doesn't care about the underprivileged masses because she believes she is wealthy.



The majority of Ghanaians are suffering because they are too good considering Ursula's words against John Mahama and the current status of her government, in any other country, she would have been forced to resign long ago.



The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West claimed that whenever she encounters a blackout, she curses the then president, John Mahama, who she claims was responsible for Ghana's sporadic "Dumsor" or power crises.



The John Mahama-led administration, according to Ursula, did little more than increase utility bills, pass new levies, and borrow money to pay off its obligations but now that people can see the destruction her government has brought about, we need to ask why she is still a minister working for Ghana.



Ursula Owusu criticized Mahama in an interview, saying, "If that's what administration is about, my 18-year-old son can rule this country, we don't need Mahama. If the government's primary objective were to increase taxes and borrow money, there would be nothing left to do but point the finger at the taxpayer before taxes to solve the country's problems. What sort of skill is that?” She asked but just consider the current state of the nation under her rule.



I'll thank MP Murtala Muhammad for telling her that, even what he told her was insufficient; he should have told her more because this woman hasn't received even a small fraction of the suffering and destruction she has caused our country and the general populace.



They claim that Ghana is a peaceful country, but all it will take is one stupid Member of Parliament to enact a law that would legalize homosexuality in this country, and then everyone will know whether Ghana is peaceful or unruly.