Why is Koku Anyidoho so bitter towards NDC?

Opinions of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

Koku Anyidoho, the former NDC Deputy General Secretary, is obviously so bitter towards the NDC, the party of his birth, if I may sound a bit sarcastic.



Why is he openly peeved at the NDC, especially the leaders, one may ask?



As a fellow Ghana online news columnist, I understand the source of his bitterness against NDC, the political party his umbilical cord was once attached to, if not always.



With his overlove of the party and his aspiration to see the party stay in power for many years, if not into perpetuity, he overnight turned into a woman. He started publishing nonstop feature articles on the Ghana internet news portal under the impersonated female names Margaret Jackson and Nana Akua Tweneboa Kodua.



All his then uncountable number of articles so published was not only to expose, or lie about, the then opposition party NPP, but to denigrate certain of their leaders among whom was Nana Akufo-Addo, their presidential candidate.



Only God knows how many such articles he published, into their thousands I should think, to deceive Ghanaians to have them vote for John Dramani Mahama in 2012.



He had probably expected to be given a lucrative job in the Mahama NDC administration, but he wasn’t. He was rather elbowed out, the recompense for all the dirty jobs he did for NDC.



For him to have gone to the length to impersonate two females meant how serious he was to see the NDC win the election. However, as man proposes and God disposes, his thoughts and expectations are not the same as those of Mr. John Dramani Mahama.



He was, and is still, seen as a threat to John Mahama, being doted on by late President Atta Evans Mills.



The secrets he holds against NDC will pale to nothing if he were to expose them now that many a Ghanaian will want to see NPP out of government. He had better accept that he did all those dirty jobs to profit John Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah, and others, but not himself.



Better lick your wounds in painful regret, O, Koku. I sympathise with you.



All of us, especially the online columnists, spending hours on end writing in support of political parties and some politicians had better learn a bitter lesson from Koku Anyidoho’s case.



I understand where he is coming from. To be exposed and mocked for assuming women’s names only to be cast out when it is time to reap the fruits of your efforts is very painful.



I am not teasing Koku but I will advise him never again to impersonate others to do dirty jobs to profit others.



Whatever Koku had to disclose to the public about NDC and certain people, he had better publish it in a book form to sell.