Why do we neglect the importance of road markings in Ghana?

Opinions of Friday, 1 March 2024

Columnist: Ing. Peter Antwi Boasiako

Honestly, I truly struggle to understand why we spend money to construct good roads in Ghana, yet the contractors deliberately fail to ensure that there are proper road markings at the appropriate spots before handing them over to the authorities, and why it is also accepted by the agencies in charge of road building. Why is this so? Is this because we do not see the need to maintain the markings on the existing roads as well? I really do not get it, and I am sure a lot of people feel the same. I personally do not get it!



The fact is, apart from the undeniable disposition that clear and well-maintained road markings significantly enhance and contribute to road safety, they also improve the beautification of our towns, cities, and environs.



Most importantly, we need to understand that road markings provide visual cues to drivers, assisting them in anticipating road conditions and upcoming changes. I do not see why we cannot emphasize that road markings are supposed to enhance road safety enough to hold the contractors accountable, even if it is only to ensure that the right job has been done before handing over to the authority.



In other jurisdictions, if an accident were to occur due to the lack of road markings or their inadequate quality, the responsibility would lie directly with those in charge of road marking maintenance. An incident caused as a direct result of the quality or lack of road markings by the contractors could therefore be a violation of the law. Why do we generally see nothing wrong with the lack of road markings in Ghana? I do not get it!



It becomes extremely terrible when driving on a supposed three- or four-lane road and there are no markings on the road or when facing oncoming traffic where there are no markings. It becomes highly dangerous.



I think we seriously need to improve our road markings and road signs to reduce road traffic accidents in Ghana.



