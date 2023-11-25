Why do people still bet after all these losses?

Opinions of Saturday, 25 November 2023

Columnist: Simon Badu

Through the lenses of neuroscience and psychology, the persistence of the betting habit despite recurrent losses can be elucidated in the study of human behavior and decision-making.



The dopamine neurotransmitter, which is linked to pleasure and reinforcement, is released when the human brain is stimulated to seek out rewards and experiences.



When gambling, the brain's reward system is activated since every wager is a possible reward. Dopamine is released in excess as a result of this activation and the expectation of winning, reinforcing the behavior regardless of previous failures.



Furthermore, the intricate reward system in the brain is crucial. These circuits are strongly activated by the intrinsic unpredictability of gambling. The brain can continue to expect a reward even after suffering repeated setbacks, which can cause people to ignore their past bad luck in favor of the chance for a good one.



According to neurological research, certain people may be more likely to take chances because of variations in the way their brains are wired. Changes in the prefrontal cortex, which is involved in impulse control and decision-making, might affect a person's inclination to participate in risky activities, such as betting on sports even after they lose money.



Moreover, cognitive biases significantly affect how we perceive outcomes and probabilities. For example, the gambler's fallacy makes people think that a victory is certain following a run of losses even when the real chances do not change.



This bias has the power to suppress reason and sustain the notion that there will be success in the end, which encourages people to keep betting. Environmental and social variables are also quite important. Peer pressure, cultural acceptance, and the normalization of gambling within particular groups or cultures can all work together to encourage gambling behavior in spite of its detrimental effects.



Recognizing the complex interactions between brain function, psychological variables, and environmental effects is necessary to comprehend the neurobiological foundations of persistent betting behavior.



A comprehensive strategy with targeted therapies centered on cognitive restructuring, public education, and the encouragement of responsible gambling habits is needed to address this issue.



We can lessen the potential harm associated with excessive gambling behaviors and lessen the attractiveness of continuing to wager despite past losses by addressing these variables holistically.