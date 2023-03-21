Why are we disadvantaged in road infrastructure despite our contribution to state revenue generation?:The cry of the Mpohor district

Opinions of Tuesday, 21 March 2023

Columnist: Abeiku Cobbinah

The Mpohor district is a district that is rich in natural resources and agricultural potential. It is the district that hosts the renowned Benso Oil Palm Plantation (BOPP), Norwegian Oil Palm Plantation (NORPALM), and a part of Plantation Sofinanc Ghana (PSG). It is located in the western part of the country, and its people have been contributing to the state's revenue generation for decades.



However, despite their contributions, the people of the Mpohor district continue to be disadvantaged in terms of road infrastructure.



The road infrastructure in the Mpohor district is deplorable, and this has had a significant impact on the district's economic growth and development. The poor road infrastructure has made it difficult for farmers and other businesses to transport their goods to markets, resulting in losses and low productivity. This has also led to higher prices for basic goods and services in the district, which has made it difficult for people to afford the necessities of life.



One of the main reasons for the poor road infrastructure in the Mpohor district is the lack of investment from the government. Even though the people of the Mpohor district contribute significantly to the state's revenue through taxes and other means, successive governments have failed to invest adequately in the district's infrastructure. This has led to a situation where the people of the Mpohor district are paying more for basic goods and services, while the government is not providing adequate infrastructure to support their economic activities.



The situation in the Mpohor district is not unique, and it is a reflection of the wider problem of neglect of rural districts in many developing countries. In many cases, rural districts are seen as peripheral to urban districts, and governments prioritize the development of urban districts at the expense of rural districts. This has led to a situation where rural districts in the country are left behind, and the people living in these districts are denied the basic services and infrastructure they need to thrive.



It is time for the government to prioritize investment in rural districts like Mpohor district. This can be done through the provision of adequate funding for road infrastructure projects and the implementation of policies that promote the development of rural districts The government should also work closely with the private sector to attract investment to rural districts and create employment opportunities for the people living in these districts.



In conclusion, the people of the Mpohor district have been contributing to the state revenue generation for decades, but they continue to be disadvantaged in terms of road infrastructure. The poor road infrastructure has had a significant impact on the district's economic growth and development, and it is time for the government to prioritize investment in rural districts which Mpohor district is one. This will not only benefit the people living in these districts but will also contribute to the overall development of the country.