Why are some Ghanaian traders so greedy and wicked to be potential murderers?

Opinions of Monday, 7 November 2022

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

There are known instances where some Ghanaian commercial traders have employed unhygienic methods going about their trade. No wonder many are dying prematurely of unexplained diseases and under difficult to understand circumstances.



Is it not known by many as asserted by some pastors and fetish priests that some Ghanaian traders come to them for all sorts of bad things and bad instructions to going about their businesses to garner them more money?



Some are said to use water collected from the mortuary, thus, water used to bathe dead bodies, to prepare the commercial food they sell to the public. This is very much so related to some chop bars. Others use their menses. Oh gosh!



Today, it has come out that some fish sellers stuff their fishes with cement papers to deceive the buyers. One may think they are purchasing a big size of fish at a reasonable or higher price, only to discover later that they have been duped.



Cement papers have been squeezed into the fish to make it appear bigger than its actual size.



Cement is dangerous when consumed. From my internet search on consumption of cement, I came across the following:



“Alkaline material ingestions can cause a wide variety of injuries, ranging from mild to fatal. Cement is an alkaline agent and can lead to abrasions, allergic dermatitis, and chemical burns. Its high pH makes it corrosive and it can burn the skin, eyes, mouth, and lungs”



“pH is a scale of acidity from 0 to 14. It tells how acidic or alkaline a substance is. More acidic solutions have lower pH. More alkaline solutions have higher pH”



The above chemistry quotation is tell how dangerous the consumption of cement could be to the human body. Why then are some greedy Ghanaian traders who want to be wealthy overnight, are stuffing untreated or unwashed cement papers into the fish that they sell to the public?



Are the papers washed clean before pushing them into the fishes? Even if they were, is it morally and hygienically right to do so?



Folks, Ghanaians in their ensemble are wicked, yet, they call themselves Christians, Muslims and Idol worshippers. They claim to be religious and think the gates of Heaven have already been opened widely welcoming them to the bosom of God.



Are the people selling dangerous and unhygienic foods as in the video below not all religious in one way or the other?



Oh Dear God Father, please have mercy upon me and all my fellow Ghanaians for being that wicked. We have placed the love of worldly things before morality and the love of our neighbours. No wonder we are dying in our greater numbers on daily basis.



Guys, please share this video until it reaches whoever sold the fish to his or her neighbour to consume to die a gradual death. He or she thought they were being clever and that nobody had seen them but not knowing our Father in Heaven had seen them long ago.



My advice to all Ghanaian consumers is to watch what you buy and what you eat to avoid premature death. Wickedness will kill the wicked.