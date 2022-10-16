Why are mixed-race or biracial people classed as black in the white man’s land?

Opinions of Sunday, 16 October 2022

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

In the western world, thus, the white man’s land, mixed-race or biracial people are classed and treated as black persons, period!



Who can help me solve the enigma about this classification which I find very worrying and desperately seek an answer to?



When a white father and a black mother, or vice versa, give birth to a child, the child certainly being of a mixed race (50 percent white and 50 percent black), is only seen and classed as black, pure as! Why is this so?



Former American President Barack Obama had a white American mother and a black Kenyan father. Nevertheless, he was officially and internationally referred to as the first black president of the United States of America. Why and how? Was he not formed out of copulation between a black person (father) and a white person (mother)?



Why was he referred to, and classed as, a black president but not white or mixed-race?



There is no way that the determinant factor is based on, or weighs largely on the spermatozoon, thus, the father’s race. On the other hand, it is not based on the egg (mother). What is it then based on?



We have in the current British government of Liz Truss’, Mr. James Cleverly, appointed as the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs on 6 September 2022. He is of both white British and Black Sierra Leonean parentage. However, he is seen, classed, and identified as the first black Foreign Minister in the United Kingdom. What is going on? I want to know!



When you are a mixed-race person, regardless of which of your biological parents is white or black, you are seen and treated as a black person but not white. Why, and why?



I know of thousands of these biracial (mixed-race) persons that are all addressed as black people. They are equally discriminated against whereas a pure black person will be subjected to racial profiling. I always end up asking myself, what is going on?



I know racism with its attendant nonsense will never be eradicated as long as some people will continue to see themselves as inferior, kowtowing to others for all manner of help and reasons. Nonetheless, to treat mixed-race persons as black but never white, or not calling them exactly what they are, “mixed-race”, beats my gumption.



I have decided to put out this inquiring publication following some British parliamentarians audaciously coming out to question why Liz Truss’ government had no white male in her top four powerful cabinet ministers, the very day her government was formed.



The top four powerful members of the cabinet were Mrs. Liz Truss (Prime Minister), Messrs Kwasi Kwarteng (Chancellor of the Exchequer), James Cleverly (Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom), and Mrs. Suella Braverman (Home Secretary).



Mrs. Suella Braverman is of Indian origin; her father being of Kenyan Indian and her mother of Mauritius Indian. Notwithstanding, she is referred to as a black person in the government.



No wonder some members of parliament, shamelessly boldly came out with their cleverly-cloaked expressions of racism by questioning why there was no powerful British white male in the top four government posts. They were indeed questioning why they were all black apart from the Prime Minister.



Luckily for them, Kwasi Kwarteng has been sacked to be replaced by a strong British male, Jeremy Hunt.



Additionally, in South Africa, they classed and referred to their mixed-race persons as “colored people”. This was in the apartheid era and I don’t know what they call them today, post-apartheid era.



What an insult to the intelligence of humanity, as though white or black is not a color. Every human race has got a color, either white, black, yellow, or pink. This reminds me of the murdered South African civil right activist, Steve Biko, who said white people are more pink than white. He said this when being denigrated for the color of his skin by the racist apartheid South Africans when he was arrested.



For the avoidance of diverting deeper and deeper into an unrelated issue about the composition of Liz Truss’ government, could someone please tell me from any point of medical, biological, and racial expertise or view why mixed-race persons are always referred to as blacks when they are of both Caucasian (white-skinned) and Black African blood?