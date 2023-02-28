Why 'One Week Observance' is the correct term

Opinions of Tuesday, 28 February 2023

Columnist: Ajoa Yeboah-Afari

For as long as I can remember, I have been drawing the attention of media colleagues, and others, to the wrongful use of certain expressions and words.



Prominent among my pet peeves is the use of ‘One Week Observation’ because it should be ‘One Week OBSERVANCE’!



Indeed, whenever, and wherever, I come across that term about the traditional memorial gathering, I try to persuade the one responsible that ‘One Week Observance’ should be used instead, or another alternative.



And until a few days ago, I thought I was a lone campaigner. So I was elated when an Internet message assured me otherwise.



Citing “the tuition you gave me on the same topic”, a nephew forwarded to me a short but forceful piece by the renowned newspaper columnist, I.K. Gyasi, posted on the Old Vandals platform on February 13, 2023. (‘Vandal’ is the name given to past and present students of the Commonwealth Hall of the University of Ghana.)



Mr. Gyasi wrote with such admirable clarity, explaining why ‘One Week Observance’ is correct and ‘One Week Observation’ is wrong, that it has inspired me to revisit the issue, this time online.



However, I hasten to add that the wrong use of ‘observation’ is not my only communication pet hate. Unfortunately, it has a ‘challenger’ another expression I find incorrect, ‘One Week Celebration’. But more on that later.



The following was Mr. Gyasi’s post:



‘OBSERVATION’ AND ‘OBSERVANCE’



“Marking the one week of the death of a person has become a regular activity in the country. Unfortunately, I should say that in nine cases out of ten, the poster printers get it wrong by using the word "

‘observation’ ❌ instead of the word ‘observance’.✅



“Both words come from the verb "observe" but the nouns are used differently.

“The Oxford Advanced Learner's Dictionary of Current English (Tenth Edition, 2020) defines ‘observation’ as: "the act of watching somebody/something carefully for some time, especially to learn something."

“The dictionary's sentence example states:



“Most information was collected by direct observation of the animals' behaviour.”



“A doctor, for example, places a patient under observation.



“On the word ‘observance’, the same dictionary defines it as: ‘the practice of obeying the law, celebrating a festival or behaving according to a particular custom.’



“The dictionary mentions, ‘observance of the law’.



“It gives a second meaning as: ‘an act performed as part of a religious or traditional ceremony.’



“It gives the example of ‘religious ceremony’.”



Nevertheless, he warned, “the correct word ‘observance’ is in grave danger of being ousted in favour of the wrong word ‘observation’.

“God forbid that we should invite Death to visit us. However, should it unfortunately happen and the death has to be marked, we should write: ‘One Week Observance’✅ and NOT ‘One Week Observation,’❌” Mr. Gyasi concluded.



For the uninitiated, octogenarian Mr. Ibrahim Kwaku Gyasi, a former headmaster of the T I Ahmadiyya Senior High School in Kumasi, is an English Language specialist and writer.



For more than 20 years he wrote the ‘must-read’ BLUNTLY SPEAKING column in The Chronicle newspaper. However, in 2016, ill health compelled him to rest his column.



Among numerous other credentials, Mr. Gyasi, the author of Ordinary Level English Literature (A Study Guide) and A Textbook of English, also co-authored a third, Objective English for ‘O’ Level Students.



From 1966 to 1976, he was an Assistant Examiner and Team Leader for WAEC ‘O’ Level English Language. Another significant position he has held is for a period, he was Acting Head of Ghana Institute of Languages in Kumasi.



As stated, the persistent use of the wrong ‘Observation’ has been a source of concern to me, so I found Mr. Gyasi’s post most welcome – and timely.



Timely because recently, even with some funeral communication about the death of prominent personalities, which one had expected would be handled by knowledgeable people, surprisingly, it’s either ‘One Week Observation’, or ‘One Week Celebration’! Yet, evidently both demonstrate a regrettable copycat mentality.



‘Copycat’ because the assumption seems to be that as those expressions are being used by others, they are correct!



In my opinion, ‘celebration’ is as bad as, or even worse than, ‘observation’!

Catholics ‘celebrating mass’ I can understand, but why on earth should a death, even of a person considered an enemy, be something to ‘celebrate’?



I side with the reference source which advises: “Use ‘celebrate’ for festive, happy occasions.”



Mr. Gyasi’s expert guidance should point the way forward, especially to all media houses, advertising agencies, especially, designers who produce ‘One Week’ flyers, posters or banners.



As demonstrated and emphasised by Mr. Gyasi, the reason why one should steer clear of ‘observation’ and instead use ‘observance’ is simple: ‘One Week OBSERVANCE’ is the correct term!