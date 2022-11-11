Why Kevin Taylor's assertion that mercenaries are being trained in Ghana makes sense

Opinions of Friday, 11 November 2022

Columnist: Joel Savage

There have been numerous accusations made against the NPP government that are true, but since it is a government that never takes responsibility and accepts mistakes, it constantly attacks accusations by denying their veracity. According to Kevin Taylor, host of Loud Silence TV, the NPP administration is purportedly training mercenaries in Ghana and also identified the location of the training as Asutuare in the Western Region.



The American-based Ghanaian journalist who made the claim supported it with images of a container filled with weapons and the hotels where the mercenaries are sleeping. The physical training goal is to incite political unrest during the 2024 elections so that the NPP government may blame the opposition and its presidential candidate, John Mahama. Does this make sense? Let's analyze.



As usual, the NPP government, the Interior Minister, and the National Security Minister have refuted the story, despite all the evidence that was revealed by Kevin Taylor. The government of Nana Akufo Addo is in crisis, unfortunately, the president is the kind of man whose arrogance and pride have taken the better of him of being submissive, respectful, and polite to the people. They want the president to resign.



Why should people not believe Kevin Taylor if he claims that the government is training mercenaries in Ghana to cause political violence in the country and blame John Mahama? After all, despite the failure and incompetence of the NPP government, Akufo Addo made it clear to Ghanaians that he would use his power to ensure that the NPP retained power in 2024.



The worst president in the annals of Ghanaian politics, Akufo Addo was pushed into office by the dishonest Electoral Commission boss, Jean Mensa, and the crooked Supreme Court justices, led by Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah when he failed to win the 2020 elections. Unfortunately, that failure has resulted in several catastrophic consequences, including the collapse of the economy and the national currency.



Akufo Addo is not only an inexperienced president but also a liar who has broken numerous promises. More significantly, he misled the populace into believing that power belonged to them and that they needed to grant it for him to rule. Once this happened, the president turned into a monster who tormented the populace. Akufo Addo is a despot disguising himself as a democratic leader.



Everything the president pledged to the populace to win their support, including tax cuts and financial security for the people, has fallen short of expectations. Akufo Addo currently appears to be the most dishonest Ghanaian president among all the preceding presidents, legalized corruption in his government by appointing politicians involved in severe corruption scandals to his government.



Even though the president is aware of his shortcomings and the majority of Ghanaians want him to resign, particularly after engaging in extramarital affairs with a Ghanaian-Canadian nurse, and because his name has been connected to several crimes in the country, including illegal mining, he doesn't intend to resign or for his party to leave politics in 2024.





Many Ghanaians agree with Kevin Taylor's assertion that Akufo Addo has been training mercenaries in the nation based on his declaration that he will do all in his power to ensure the NPP remains in power in 2024 despite its failure and unpopularity. Considering that Akufo Addo has been quite authoritarian toward his political opponents, including journalists, when the president made this remark, he should have been forewarned or questioned to clarify the importance of that comment.



If the president said this, then nobody can accuse Kevin Taylor of lying. More importantly, Akufo Addo lacks compassion and is more concerned with his greed than the welfare of the populace. If the president truly cared about Ghanaians' lives, he wouldn't send an ambulance to carry a sick MP to the parliament to support the imposition of the E-Levy, a false tax.



The E-Levy controversy shows that this was wrong, but Akufo Addo still went ahead and implemented it despite the people's protests. Unfortunately, the new taxation failed because people withdrew their money from mobile services, but the biggest issue that resulted was that thousands of Ghanaians lost their jobs as a result of the collapse of their businesses.



Akufo Addo is a type of Ghanaian president I have never seen his kind before. The president has so far refrained from commenting on the killing of innocent civilians during Ghana's elections, but when George Floyd, an African-American, was killed, he spoke up right away. That's what you call hypocrisy. I don't trust Akufo Addo and I will never. Everyone who follows him will be greeted with dishonor at the end of his reign.



Akufo Addo has been attributing his incompetence to John Mahama, the former president. After a while, he starts blaming the coronavirus, before abruptly shifting his attention to the Russia-Ukraine war and blaming that as well. Ghanaians believe the claim of Mr. Taylor that the president is training mercenaries in the nation to suppress any protest when the NPP administration rigs the elections once more in 2024 because he is aware that he will have backing once he accuses Mahama of being to blame for the unrest. If Akufo Addo doesn't want to be accused, he should be careful of what he says.



Numerous foreign organizations, including the International Criminal Court and the media, are monitoring what this current administration is doing because Akufo Addo has been exposed due to Ghana's egregious political and economic failings. If he dares to engage in any political violence and casualties in the nation, as I previously highlighted in one of my writings, he might become the first Ghanaian leader to testify before the ICC.