Why I felt like a ‘special person’ 67 years ago

Opinions of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Columnist: Cameron Duodu

When I stood at the New Polo Ground in Accra as midnight struck on March 5, 1957, I was there as a junior reporter. And, as luck would have it, I was

within earshot of our Prime Minister, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, as he whispered to one of his lieutenants, Mr. Krobo Edusei, in Twi: “Bepae ma me!” (Come and do the opening salutation for me!)



And I heard Krobo Edusie (who had a strong voice) yell with gusto: “CHOOOOOBOI!”….. “CHOOOOOBOI!”.



The intoxication had begun! The crowd of hundreds of thousands responded to Mr ~Krobo Edusei’s greeting by shouting back: YOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! …../EEEEEEEEEI!



So euphoric was everyone at the Polo Ground that although I had a PRESS pass around my neck, no one bothered to look at it to inspect it.



All I needed to tell the police officers near the special dais on which Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and other CPP leaders stood, was “Reporter!” And They gave me immediate access.



Yes, they were intelligent enough to realise that something had changed within Ghanaians and that no one would think of hurting another Ghanaian, especially our leaders, on that particular night.



In those days, Ghana was a country where people really understood their duty. The police were there to prevent harm being done to our leaders, not to bully anyone and show them “where power lies”.



When I see journalists independent Ghana has bred, I remember that night. Those of us at the place would do our duty, no matter who stood in our way. Society respected us. And we, in turn, respected society. We were willing to serve our fellow citizens with all our skills and all our strengths.



After all, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah was a journalist – the first founding editor of The Accra Evening News! Would there ever have been a “Ghana” had The Accra Evening News does not exist? Everyone who knows Ghana’s history knows the answer to that question. The British to know the answer!



I would not have believed, either, that Chiefs, whose predecessors had

competently and courageously organised their people to resist foreign invasion after foreign invasion mounted with superior weapons – sometimes led in their resistance by women (one of whom, Yaa Asantewaa, has become a shining icon in our country’s history) – would sit down and expect at the Central Government to be the only body to try and beat off the gangs of local and Chinese ‘galamsey’

gold-diggers-cum-fortune-seekers, who use ‘toh-toh-toh-toh” machines, bulldozers, and EXCAVATORS to dig for gold in the rivers from which their fellow human beings get the water that they must drink in order to survive!



Did not our grandfathers dig so much good that our country was called the “Gold Coast?



Did they destroy a single river or stream digging gold in those days?



The answer is: No!



But today, people who don’t care a fig about the lives of their fellow citizens, make money destroying our forests (including forest reserves!) and water-bodies, and then use the money they’ve obtained from gold, to seek political power. And we watch them do it. Our ancestors would have killed them BY MERELY SHAMING THEM!



But modern power brokers take THEIR SHARE OF THE PROCEEDS OF CORRUPTION and look away when CONFRONTED WITH THEIR GENOCIDAL CRIME.



Is this the country whose people used ancient “Kyirem” [Asafo] formations to prevent their cocoa trees from being cut down, even for such a “good purpose” to fight against ”swollen shoot” disease?



Is this the nation in which the sounding of the gong-gong and the drum used to

alert men and get them to flock into the bush to look for women who had disappeared (believed raped and killed)? Where Are the men who used to organise night-time patrols to deter burglars from attempting to rob their towns and villages?



What has happened to the spirit that once reigned at Aboabo in Kumase? Where are the Amantuor-Mmiensa in Akyem Abuakwa?



Where are the "Kyirem Asafo Companies” – with their picturesque flags – that taught valour and honour to the young men of the Western and Central Regions and inspired them to go and look for leopards and catch them alive in the bush, and

if that was impossible, to catch deer alive – again, with their bare hands and bring them to Winneba town?



No, I would never have believed that our people would all be sitting down and watching their rivers die. Birem, Densu, Offin, Prah, Tanoh, Twafuor, Supong, and many others are all at risk of dying completely. One brilliant TV journalist who made a film about the tragedy wrote in heart-breaking terms about the lack of concern in the country over this tragic situation:



QUOTE: “After our documentary-[ttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j6qaiPSbZsQ ] was aired, some big men visited some of the areas where we had shown illegal mining activity to be on the rise…But galamsey is still taking place in various areas, including Twifo Praso, Bempong Agya, Appiah Nkwanta, Kyekyewere, Diaso, Bawdie, and Dunkwa-on-Offin.” – UNQUOTE



(See more: http://newafricanmagazine.com/ghana-murky-world galamsey/#sthash.cR4X48KE.dpuf )



NO! On 6 March 1957, I would never have believed it if anyone had told me that Ghanaians wouldn't be able to preserve their own people's lives and property. when foreign rule ended.



And I cry.



And I cry.



And I cry.