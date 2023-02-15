Why I am convinced Annoh-Dompreh has a weak analytical mind

Opinions of Wednesday, 15 February 2023

Columnist: E G Buckman

Let me, first and foremost, establish these three facts about politics and, for that election, to humbly teach Annoh-Dompreh something he needs to know.



The first fact is that politics is a game of numbers. To win it, you would need a candidate who can help you to have higher numbers to win. Does Annoh-Dompreh really believe that Alhaji Bawumia, who rose to fame and has fallen to shame on the back of Ghana's economy, has what it takes to personally bring in the numbers against JM? Asem o!



Fact two: It is a game of strategy. Political strategy must lead you to have significant advantage in terms of numbers to win power. I want Annoh-Dompreh to mention just one significant advantage Alhaji brings to the table over John Mahama. Perhaps he has some special advantage on the economy. I’m waiting!



Again, politics is a game of words. In politics you convince people or drive people away with your words. Two important things about political statements are that they are eternal, and are measurable against performance.



For instance, “when the fundamentals are weak...” statement, is currently being measured against performance. Can the Veep pass the test of his words on the economy in the past against his current performance as head of EMT? The jury is out there.



With the above facts established and questions asked, we can now proceed to establish why Annoh-Dompreh has weak analytical mind. According to his “baselessly insane” claim, which is making rounds on social media, Dr. Bawumia is the arrowhead that can penetrate the NDC strongholds of Zongos, North and Volta Region to ensure our victory in 2024. How laughable!



This, he said without any basis or data to back it. As funny as he could sound, he spoke as though only the NPP has the right to penetrate the NDC's backyard. His weak analytical mind failed to think that the NDC has equal right to also penetrate NPP’s backyard and, so, there is the need to have a candidate who can protect, and increase our votes at our backyard.



The NDC’s 26.3% performance in the 2020 election in the Ashanti Region for instance was a fantastic improvement on the 23% in 2016. With a weak candidate like the Alhaji, the NDC would easily cross their 30% target and that would be a disaster for the NPP.



He, obviously mentioned Alhaji is the best to penetrate the Zongos because in his weak mind, he thinks being a Muslim, Alhaji will have a kind of advantage over Mahama in the Zongos. Smh! Any objective person who knows our political history since 1992 and knows why the Muslim community became NDC stronghold, would tell you there is no spine of basis whatsoever to help his bogus claim to stand upright.



In actual fact, some of the NDC Zongo brethren see him as someone who betrayed his late NDC dad by crossing carpet to the NPP in 2008. Besides, he seems to have infuriated most of the Zongo people with the way he has been going to church to dance, for akwankyere and for hands to be laid on him.



However, for the purpose of exposing his weak analytical mind, let’s assume that indeed Alhaji can increase NPP votes in the zongos by let’s say 20%. Wonderful! Now, what his weak analytical brain failed to capture is that JM is also a Christian who can have a significant advantage over Alhaji in the Christian Community where majority of the numbers are located. An advantage he couldn’t have over Nana Addo. As to which of the two advantages would be more deadly against the other, your guess is as good as mine.



As for Annoh-Dompreh’s claim that Dr. Bawumia is the candidate who can penetrate Volta Region to win more votes for the NPP, the least talked about the better. I find it to be the most baseless and senseless claim any politician can make. The man was recently hooted at openly in the Volta Region and you are there saying what! This Annoh-Dompreh guy paaa!



Now, to his claim about the North! So, Mr. Majority Chief Whip, you think Dr. Bawumia can go to NDC's stronghold in the North and make significant incursion there, but you don’t think JM can make significant incursion in the Ashanti and other Akan regions, if we mistakenly present Bawumia right? Is that your analytical thinking? How poor can you be!



Again, you think Mahama being a Christian plus his wife being a Christian and Akan won’t give them any form of advantage in the Christian and Akan communities over Alhaji and his Fulani wife, but you rather think the Vice-President can have advantage in the Zongos and the North because of his connection there right? This Annoh-Dompreh guy dey shock me!



Truth be told, the NPP would be doomed to think of winning more Zongo and northen votes without thinking of how to possibly increase the Christian and Akan votes. Let me humbly entreat all well-meaning patriots to treat Annoh-Dompreh’s bogus claim with a pinch of salt. He is a confused guy.



With hard-core facts, figures and cogent analysis, I will come again to show Annoh-Dompreh why Alan Kyerematen is NPP’s best arrowhead for 2024.



Shalom shalom!