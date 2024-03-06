Why Ghana’s blood alcohol limit for drivers must align with best practice

Opinions of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Columnist: Dennis Osei Kyere

Road traffic accidents in Ghana



The adoption of motorization has positively impacted the lives of mankind. However, these advantages come at a cost, primarily stemming from the violation of road traffic regulations by road users and the failure to review regulations in accordance with best practices.



Road Traffic Accidents (RTA) have become incredibly common on our roads today.



This can partly be due to the increasing number of vehicles on the road coupled with an increasing number of trips and journeys. The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service has stated that a total of 2,276 persons died from road traffic crashes between January and December 2023, with 15,409 persons sustaining different kinds of injuries within the same period. More often than not, these accidents are caused by discrepancies such as driving under the influence of alcohol.



Driver intoxication and risky behaviour



Globally, alcohol intoxication has been associated with road traffic morbidity and mortality for all road users which contributes significantly to the overall burden of health issues on many economies. The behavioural consequences associated with alcohol intoxication include impaired driving, acts of aggression, and violence towards oneself and others.



Consequently, the risk of a fatal car accident increases exponentially with a driver's Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) level due to the diminished capacity of drivers to operate motor vehicles and the increased propensity for risk-taking behaviour. BAC is a measure of the amount of alcohol circulating in the bloodstream or the percentage of alcohol in a person’s blood.



At a BAC limit of 0.05% and above, research has shown that the risk of a fatal accident occurring under the influence of alcohol increases significantly. At this level, all drivers are said to be impaired regarding their driving performance.



The Pacific Institute for Research and Evaluation emphasized that between the 0.05% and 0.08% BAC limit, drivers face at least seven times higher chances of being killed in a single-vehicle crash compared to those with no alcohol in their system.



They show that drivers are impaired, especially adults, at the 0.05% BAC level. Additionally, research indicates that there is a significant rise in the risk of fatal accidents when alcohol influence surpasses 0.05%.



BAC limits Global Best Practices



Countries across the globe have set BAC limits ranging from zero tolerance to 0.10%. At present, the current BAC limit for motorists in Ghana, as set by the Road Traffic Act 2004 (Act 683), is 0.08% (80mg/dl), which is high by international best practices. This is particularly the case because the majority of countries across the globe have enforced a BAC limit of 0.05%. Most of these countries have revised their BAC limit from 0.08% to 0.05% over the years due to the increase in crash risk above the 0.05% BAC limit.



Consequently, the application of a 0.05% BAC level by European countries and countries such as the US, Japan, Canada, and Australia has been proven to be an effective countermeasure that has reduced alcohol-related traffic fatalities. These countries, having set limits at BAC of 0.05% or lower, together with effective enforcement, have experienced significant reductions in alcohol-related crashes.



Must Ghana Align?



The current blood alcohol limit of 0.08% in Ghana exceeds international best practice, urging a crucial need for alignment with the recognized 0.05% BAC limit adopted by a majority of countries. Extensive research supports the efficacy of limiting BAC level to 0.05% in reducing alcohol-related fatalities, showcasing the potential for enhanced road safety.



With 10% of Ghana's road traffic accidents attributed to alcohol impairment, it is imperative for policymakers to heed this call to action. Implementing a revised blood alcohol limit aligning with global best practices is a vital step toward mitigating drink-driving-related accidents and safeguarding public well-being on the roads. This therefore requires the collective efforts of all relevant stakeholders to ensure that this becomes a reality.



