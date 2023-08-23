Why Ghana a non-aligned country should avoid military intervention in the Republic of Niger

Opinions of Wednesday, 23 August 2023

Columnist: Alexander Twum-Barimah Esq

In a world often characterized by geopolitical tensions and complex international dynamics, the question of whether non-aligned countries should engage in military interventions remains a topic of great significance.



Non-alignment is grounded in the principles of maintaining sovereignty, pursuing independent foreign policies, and advocating for peaceful coexistence. The 1992 constitution of Ghana under article 41 (c ) entreats citizens to foster national unity and live in harmony with others, on that basis in this article I will delve into the myriad reasons why Ghana as a non-aligned country should abstain from military interventions, especially with Niger and focus on the preservation of our core values, regional stability, and the promotion of diplomacy over conflict.



Firstly, we need to preserve our Sovereignty and Independence as a country simply because one of the fundamental tenets of non-alignment is the preservation of a nation's sovereignty and independence. And this has been the country’s position since attaining independence in 1957, therefore engaging in military interventions can often lead to the erosion of these values.



When a non-aligned country becomes embroiled in conflicts beyond its borders, it risks compromising its own interests, as its actions may be influenced by external pressures or alliances. By abstaining from military interventions, Ghana maintains the ability to make decisions based on our unique circumstances and interests, safeguarding our national identity and autonomy.



Secondly as a non-aligned country Ghana must foster Regional Stability; Military interventions often disrupt regional stability, potentially exacerbating conflicts rather than resolving them. Ghana can play a pivotal role in maintaining stability by abstaining from military involvement. This was the position of Ghana during the Mills governments when Cote D’ivoire had crisis under the Laurent Gbagbo.



The neutral stance of Ghana served and can still serve as a beacon of reason, encouraging peaceful dialogue and diplomacy among conflicting parties. By refusing to take sides, Ghana will help prevent the escalation of conflicts in Niger and contribute to the overall peace and stability of Niger and the sub-region.



Again, Ghana should be seen promoting diplomacy and conflict resolution; the essence of nonalignment is rooted in diplomacy and dialogue as tools for resolving disputes. Engaging in military interventions in Niger contradicts this core principle, as it replaces negotiation with force. Non-aligned countries have the unique opportunity to act as mediators and peace brokers, leveraging their neutral status to facilitate constructive conversations between conflicting parties.



Through diplomatic efforts, Ghana can foster understanding, build trust, and create pathways to lasting solutions, ultimately promoting global harmony. Furthermore, Ghana should avoid the Human and Economic Costs; Military interventions in Niger entail significant human and economic costs, a likely results of loss of life, displacement, and the destruction of infrastructure among others.



As Non-aligned country, by avoiding military engagement, it spare our citizens from the devastating consequences of war. We can allocate resources instead to domestic development, education, healthcare, and social welfare, thus enhancing the well-being of our populations. This means by steering clear of military interventions, non-aligned nations invest in the future of their societies rather than draining resources on conflicts that offer no guarantee of resolution.



History has shown that military interventions can lead to unintended consequences, such as prolonged conflicts, radicalization, and the destabilization of entire regions. Ghana therefore has an opportunity to prevent such outcomes by not becoming embroiled in conflicts. Maintaining our neutral stance will reduce the risk of escalation and helps prevent any potential conflict in Niger from spiraling into uncontrollable situations with far-reaching repercussions.



Additionally Ghana must champion the principles of international law, human rights, and ethical conduct as mandated on government per article 40 (c ) of the 1992 constitution of Ghana. Engaging in military interventions can sometimes involve violations of these principles, tarnishing our nation's reputation and credibility on the global stage. By abstaining from such actions, Ghana will remain consistent in our commitment to upholding the rule of law, respecting human rights, and adhering to ethical standards.



This stance bolsters our standing as responsible global actors. It’s therefore important that as a country we contribute positively to global affairs by focusing on constructive engagement with Niger Coup leaders and other key stake holders than military intervention. Because by abstaining from participating in wars and conflicts, Ghana and other Ecowas states can channel their energies into efforts such as development assistance, humanitarian aid, and cultural exchanges.



This approach not only aligns with the principles of non-alignment but also demonstrates a commitment to building bridges, fostering understanding, and promoting international cooperation. In summarization, a world fraught with uncertainty and conflict, non-aligned countries such as Ghana stand at a crossroads where their choices hold great significance. The decision to avoid military interventions is not only rooted in the principles of sovereignty, independence, and diplomacy but also aligns with their roles as responsible global actors.



By refraining from military engagement, non-aligned nation such as Ghana can play a pivotal role in preventing conflict in Niger but promote peace, and foster a more harmonious world order. As the world navigates complex challenges with our economies, the path of non-alignment offers a beacon of hope for a future characterized by understanding, dialogue, and shared prosperity.