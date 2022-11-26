Why Christmas?

Opinions of Saturday, 26 November 2022

Columnist: Pekka Kujala

We celebrate Christmas, but what are we really celebrating? We know that the baby Jesus came to mankind and that the shepherds in Bethlehem heard an angel proclaim that a Savior, the Messiah, had been born. These shepherds found and saw the baby Jesus in the manger. He is also called Immanuel, which means 'God with us', God who became man.



But what does it mean that the Savior, the Messiah, had come?



When we read in the Bible about the continued history of the baby Jesus, it turns out that Jesus' heavenly mission was to save humanity from its sins. It also shows through Jesus' teaching that all people are in debt to God. All people seem to have an inner poison that has caused suffering throughout world history.



The outdated word "sin" can be described by many words, such as greed, hatred, selfish exploitation of others, envy, pride, lying, and slander. The list can be made much longer and the conclusion is obvious -- who is not guilty on this earth?



In God's heaven there is perfection, noble goodness, and boundless love, and yes, holiness. Jesus' mission was to save us from our own inner poison so that we can have eternal life.



How did Jesus proceed in his life-saving mission? The Bible describes how Jesus, on the cross, took upon Himself the sins of all people. He was like a giant magnet on the cross, where He drew to Himself the sins of all the world and all people.



When Jesus suffered and died on the cross, he reconciled us all with God, so that we are forgiven of all our sins. The Bible tells us that Jesus took our punishment for our sins. If we commit crimes in society, i.e., steal a car, abuse someone, smuggle drugs, etc., there will be a trial and then a verdict and a punishment. This is how justice works and how society is preserved.



But Jesus took our punishment so that we would be forgiven and pardoned -- "saved" -- on the day of reckoning and judgment, and instead have access to eternal life in Heaven. On the third day, Jesus rose from the dead, which means that Jesus lives and we will live with Him.



Salvation includes "spiritual rebirth" through God's Spirit, where we will have spiritual fellowship with Jesus. He fills you with His peace and love and saturates your innermost being as nothing else can.



So Jesus did not remain either in the manger or on the cross, because He is risen from the dead and lives and has promised to be with you all your days, in all eternity. This is the gospel that Christmas is really about.



The Bible explains that Salvation - the "heavenly ticket" - is given freely by the grace of God. We can't earn it through good work or a good living. We can't plea or bargain with God and pay off our sins by our own means. What God requires is that we repent, turn to Him, and believe in Jesus -- in what He did on the cross for everyone.



So, to all of us - Jesus is God's gift of salvation, God's "Christmas gift" to you who choose to believe and receive. Merry Christmas!