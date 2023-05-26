Why China's contributions to the World's Economic Growth outweighs G7 countries put together

Opinions of Friday, 26 May 2023

Columnist: Abeiku Cobbinah

Data from the World Bank has proven that China's contributions to the world's economic growth surpass that of the G7 countries put together. This remarkable feat has positioned China as a significant driving force behind the world's economic growth and progress and this is a result of the following conditions:



It cannot be disputed that China's manufacturing sector has been a key driver of its economic success. The country has positioned itself as the world's factory, offering low-cost labor and a vast production capacity.



This has attracted multinational corporations seeking to leverage China's manufacturing prowess. China's exports, ranging from consumer electronics and textiles to heavy machinery and automobiles, have flooded global markets, fueling economic growth and providing affordable goods for consumers worldwide.



One would also agree that China's commitment to developing its infrastructure has played a pivotal role in its economic ascent. The construction of extensive transportation networks, including high-speed railways, modern airports, and an extensive road network, has facilitated the efficient movement of goods and people within the country.



These infrastructural advancements have not only stimulated domestic economic growth but have also enhanced China's connectivity with the world, enabling smoother trade and international commerce.



Globally, China has made significant strides in technological innovation and development. The country has invested heavily in research and development, leading to breakthroughs in various fields such as telecommunications, renewable energy, artificial intelligence, and biotechnology.



Chinese companies, such as Huawei, Alibaba, and Tencent, have become global technology giants, driving digital transformation and revolutionizing industries worldwide. China's technological prowess has boosted productivity and competitiveness, making it a crucial contributor to global economic growth.



It is agreeable that China's engagement in global trade and investments has created new opportunities and propelled economic growth. The establishment of initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has facilitated infrastructure development and strengthened trade relationships between China and other countries.



China's active participation in regional and global trade agreements has expanded market access and increased trade volumes, benefitting both China and its trading partners.



China's remarkable contribution to the world's economic growth cannot be overlooked. Through rapid economic expansion, manufacturing and exports, technological advancements, global trade, and investments, China has become an influential player in the global economy.



As China continues to innovate, invest, and engage in international collaborations, it is poised to sustain its contribution to global economic growth, shaping the economic landscape of the future.