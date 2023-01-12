Why Bawumia?

Opinions of Thursday, 12 January 2023

Columnist: Abeiku Cobbinah

A Ghanaian saying- "Obrapa Gya Owura Kwan" (good acts pave the road for a leader) was coined by our ancestors for good reasons and could apply to Dr. Bawumia, the vice president of Ghana.



Dr. Bawumia’s qualities manifest in his concentration, dedication, and loyalty to NPP's agenda, even when he was working at the Central Bank of Ghana as deputy governor in 2006, and later as a running mate in 2008.



Through his countless public lectures on economics and effective governance systems, Dr. Bawumia has demonstrated how he single-handedly revolutionized the dynamics of Ghana's politics, which had previously been characterized by insults, attacks, lack of facts, and Sarcasm.



Dr. Bawumia’s demeanor and style inspire many, making the NPP more attractive. During the Supreme Court of Ghana's hearing on the 2012/2013 elections petition, his famous remark “You and I were not there," is fondly remembered to have changed our electoral narratives for the better. When the NPP's electoral prospects were uncertain at the time, Dr. Bawumia did not abandon the party but instead stood his ground to see us through to victory. This is the presidential candidate for the future.



In comparative politics, pundits believe Dr. Bawumia fills a strategic vacuum that can propel NPP to victory in 2024. Tried and tested, he represents the real deal, a winnable candidate worthy of fulfilling any serious political party’s desire to maintain power in the interest of a country we all love.



May God bless him and make this dream come true, out of which a good president could emerge.