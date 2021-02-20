Opinions of Saturday, 20 February 2021

Columnist: Joel Savage

Why African leaders must stop this shameful begging method of government

An image depicting poverty in Africa

Why Africa has so many resources that have created enough jobs for foreign countries, as well as sustaining their economies to be strong, yet, on the continent where the resources are yearly taken away it remains the poorest. Do Africans really want to develop the continent?



How much foreign aid does the US government give to Africa? Frankly speaking, the American government provides a huge amount of foreign aid to Africa than any country in the world.



But through political strategy over more than 40 billion dollars (31 billion pounds) leaves the continent every year, according to research that challenges misleading perceptions of foreign aid for Africa.



According to research African countries received $162bn in the year 2015, in aid, and personal remittance but in the same year, $203bn was taken from the continent.



The US foreign aid to Africa dates back to the 1960s as independence swept through Africa and the United States sought strategic alliances to counter the influence of the Soviet Union.



Once, Africa depends on foreign aid from Europe and America, the leaders became docile, obeying and listening to what European and American leaders tell them.



In other words, while African leaders are ruling Africa, they are also being ruled by European and American leaders.



This article will give readers both the basic and ultimate reasons African leaders have no respect in the eyes of foreign leaders and above all are scared to challenge or accuse the European and American governments whenever they commit any crime in Africa.



In my country of birth, Ghana, there is a proverb which says: “You don’t have to bite the fingers that feed you, and also if your hand is in someone’s mouth don’t knock on the head of the person because he will bite you."



The US government doesn’t assist any country in this world financially for nothing. There is always meaning to everything they do in regard to their financial assistance.



One of their plans is testing bio-weapons in Africa because the continent has the weakest security and porous borders. And the fact that the financial aid ends into the pockets of the corrupt African leaders they find it very hard to confront the US government when they commit any medical crime in Africa.



In this way, how do you expect Jacob Zuma of South Africa, Akufo-Addo of Ghana, Ellen Sirleaf Johnson of Liberia, Alpha Condé of Guinea, Ernest Bai Koroma of Sierra Leone etc, of challenging the US government after testing Ebola in West Africa?



They have no power to do that because the aid from the US government holds them and renders them impotent to act. In fact, foreign aid to Africa has affected the continent in such a bad way that the impact is very serious. The leaders don't suffer, it's the poor masses so they don't care at all.



Like Africa, the US government assists many countries in Asia. You can’t take America’s money without doing what they tell you. Just the beginning of this new year, the US government has warned the Pakistan government that the US funding will come to an end because they support terrorism.





Foreign aid and same-sex marriage



Because of the fear of cutting Ghana’s foreign aid, Akufo-Addo, the Ghanaian president, recently in an interview with Al Jazeera' revealed a plan of legalizing same-sex marriage in Ghana, something which is not part of Ghanaians' culture.



On the same issue, the Christian Council of Ghana has reiterated that Ghana’s culture and family life system cannot support the legalization of homosexuality in any form or shape.



European and American leaders think because of the foreign aid assistance to Africa they can put pressure on Africa leaders to follow their evil deeds. Africa has something special nobody can take away. That is the rich culture, heritage, and commitment to serve God. Nobody can ruin that.



African leaders must realize how Europe and America have destroyed Africa physically, medically, and ideologically. Are they interested in foreign aid which comes at a more deadly cost than the welfare of its citizens or those that voted for them into office?



There is a time for everything. A time to sow, time to reap, time to mourn, time to be happy. It’s time now for African leaders to utilize their resources towards Africa’s development and quit depending on foreign aid if they want the continent to move forward.



There was a time China couldn’t rub shoulders with any African country, let alone Britain or America but today, the country’s military strength, developments, and achievements can’t be underestimated.



Sadly, they have taken the place of the colonial masters and are also looting Africa under the nose of corrupt African leaders. After the departure of the Chinese, God only knows who African leaders would welcome because of their laziness and corrupt nature.



How long can African leaders remain slaves or puppets to be controlled by countries giving financial aid to Africa? It was Europe and America that named Africa 'The Hopeless Continent.' What do they want from Africa if the continent is hopeless?



After looting the continent for a while they gave it promotion by changing 'the hopeless to developing.'



God must really give African leaders some wisdom if they lack one. If care is not taken Africans will rise against their leaders and all of them will escape seeking political asylum in Europe or America.



Until the corrupt African leaders stop collaborating with corrupt foreign governments and care about the welfare of the poor masses, it will take the continent billions of years to develop or never at all, despite all the rich resources that Europe and America don’t have.