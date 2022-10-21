Why Africa should be concerned about the revival of Nazism in Europe

Opinions of Friday, 21 October 2022

Columnist: H.E. Dmitry Maksimychev

On 9 May we celebrated the 77th anniversary of the Victory of the Allies over Nazi Germany and it is tragic that today, we have to witness with fear and disgust the revival of the same old Nazism in Europe.



It looks like the new generation of Europeans have become tired of being ashamed of their grandfathers who had committed countless crimes against humanity either as direct allies of Hitler or his collaborators. Let us not forget that Nazism or Fascism was not a uniquely German phenomenon but an almost universal feature of Europe. Except Serbia, Greece and Russia (Soviet Union) all of continental Europe was collaborating with the Nazis in World War II either voluntarily or after a short resistance.



And now they want to vindicate their disgraceful past by rewriting history and vilifying the real heroes who saved, at a tragically high cost, the world from the scourge of Nazism – the peoples of the Soviet Union (including Russians, Belorussians, Ukrainians, Kazakhs and others), of course, with the support of US, UK and other allies.



This is well exemplified by the hysterical and frenetic support and protection they are giving to the racist and genocidal Ukrainian Nazi Kiev regime and some 2000 of their thug stormtroopers hiding underground in the bowels of the Azovstahl steel factory in Mariupol by trying to extract them “on humanitarian (!) grounds”.



Those Nazis with a well-evidenced and documented record of murder, torture, rape, abductions, using civilians as human shields who openly worship Hitler and his collaborators, for many years have been the recipients of copious political, financial, and military support from US, EU, and the rest of NATO, and now, they, quite naturally, want to salvage their “precious” asset that they intend to further use as a battering ram against Russia and the Russians in Ukraine.



At the same time, across Europe, they started a foul and loathsome campaign of desecration and demolitions of the war monuments to the heroes of the Red Army on war cemeteries where hundreds of thousands of Soviet soldiers rest who gave their lives to stop the Nazi beast. 600 thousand Soldiers died for the liberation of Poland alone. And they arrest and persecute people who come to lay flowers on those monuments.



Can there be a more horrific and shameless demonstration of moral decay and degradation?



My Kenyan friends will ask “Why should we worry about a conflict of whites in Europe thousands of miles away from us?” And I will say that the revival of Nazism should very much worry Africa because it will inevitably bring back colonial rule to the continent. The Nazi ideology did not come from anywhere. It is the direct result of the evolution of European racist and white supremacist philosophy that for centuries dominated European thought. Otherwise, how could they justify colonialism with its slave trade, exploitation and genocide? Do not forget that the last “human zoo” displaying Africans in cages like wild animals was still in operation as late as 1958 in Brussels (currently EU capital).



The liberation of Africa from colonial domination would not have been possible without the victory of the Soviet Union over Nazi Germany. It is our country that actually pushed, despite strong resistance from the colonialists, the United Nations resolution on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples in 1960. Africans remember the assistance that the Soviet Union provided to Africa in their struggle for freedom, and later in their quest for independent development.



The siding of the West with the Ukrainian Nazis and vilification of my country’s decisive contribution to Nazism’s defeat clearly indicates the danger of a full-scale revival of Nazism in Europe. It also shows that they have learned and understood nothing from their own history, and may very well try another attempt to rule the world on the basis of their racial supremacy. Especially, given the unfolding global economic crisis of their own making.



The recent racial strife in US and Europe only proves that racism is still alive in that part of the world.



Every year, Russia tables a United Nations General Assembly resolution on Combating the glorification of Nazism, Neo-Nazism and Other Practices that Contribute to Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance. So far, only US and Ukraine voted against this resolution. EU, Canada, Australia, Switzerland, and the like abstained. Interesting, isn’t it?



This year, the number of those voting against it may increase. Therefore, my dear friends, Africa should be very much concerned.



The writer is the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Kenya