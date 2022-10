Opinions of Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Columnist: Alex Arthur

The best and the alternative to replace him according to sources from the NPP big wings is Hon Kwaku Kwarteng Former Deputy Minister of Finance

Currently the Chairman of Finance Committee of Parliament



He left the Ministry after 2020 and his removal has caused the ministry a lot



He was the brain behind Paperless system at the port

GRA Tax stamp and the likes



He is the MP for Obuasi west