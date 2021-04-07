Who is this Kennedy Agyapong (Honourable)?

Opinions of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

Don’t tell me he is the Member of Parliament for Assin Central constituency in the Central region, for that I am aware. Don’t tell me he doubles as a business tycoon, for that I am aware.



Don’t tell me he owns popular Television and radio stations in Ghana, for that I am aware. Don’t tell me he is hot-tempered and circumstances can force him to be frank with people by raining insults on them, for that I know.



But who indeed is Kennedy Agyapong? One thing about this man, Kennedy Agyapong, that is hidden from, or unknown to, many a Ghanaian, except those with foresight, is that he is the type of an individual who has what it takes to make Ghana develop.



While President Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr Mahammudu Bawumia have a vision for developing Ghana, it is Kennedy Agyapong who can indeed bring about the speedy and unfailing development of Ghana.



He is an honest man. He is pragmatic. He believes in meritocracy. These are the three ironclad triangular cardinal pillars on which the real development of every nation and people revolve or stand.



Without one having the three unadulterated principles of Meritocracy, Pragmatism and Honesty (MPH) and holding dear to them as weapons to wield in their dreams to develop their nation and people, any attempts to develop your country will not speedily materialise as wished.



If you put a square peg in a round hole or the vice versa, it will not work. You shouldn’t offer jobs to people on the basis of “whom you know” but on merit of what the person being offered the job knows. This is where meritocracy applies. Offer jobs to those who are qualified to do it but not to unqualified friends and family members or tribesmen.



In a bid to develop your country, don’t stick to specific political ideologies when you discover that they are obstructions to the speedy implementation of your best policies and programmes tailored to enhance the development of your nation as envisaged. You must be able to adopt the methods that suit the situation at the time and how best the methods to adopt will help you achieve your target. This is where pragmatism comes in.



You have to be honest with yourself and to your people. Being honest, you will automatically be selfless. You will not take what does not belong to you. You will not embezzle state funds and assets. You will be firm in your decisions and deal ruthlessly with those who try foul means to hinder your policies from materialising.



Kennedy Agyapong for his honesty had been able to cause the arrest of his own son when he was caught infracting the law. He takes on the rogue pastors and prophets in Ghana. He fights on behalf of people who merit certain positions but are unable to attain them for unpalatable reasons of some sort.



He does not believe in sticking to same procedures of doing things if found not to be working. That is the need for pragmatism.



Does he not bemoan the police corruption? When intelligence information is passed on to the police, they do not speedily act upon them but often seen to be too laid-back, lackadaisical or nonchalant. Is it not this attitude of our corrupt security agents that there is a lot of insecurity in the nation as is armed robbery, murder or kidnapping?



If Kennedy Agyapong were ever to become the president of Ghana, wow, how fast the country would develop. He has what it takes to make a nation prosper!



He does not hesitate to FIRE lazy and corrupt people from his companies, be they his friends or family members. He is the man with the clout to develop Ghana.