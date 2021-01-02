Opinions of Saturday, 2 January 2021

Columnist: Osei Tutu

Who is behind this Alan-Bawumia hublub?

Alan Kyeremanten, Trade and Industries minister

Even before the president-elect is inaugurated, people are busily discussing who succeeds him at the end of his tenure. While some are rooting for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, others are hoping to see Alan John Kojo Kyeremateng succeed Nana Addo.



As harmless as these discussions may look, they are distracting our attention from the most urgent issues. After the president is sworn in there is a nation to govern and that should be our focus and not who succeeds him in four year's time.



Unfortunately, people's interest in this discussion is getting piqued each passing day to the extent that every move by each of these two individuals is misconstrued as acting to consolidate their support base.



These two personalities were in Kumasi on the new year's Eve to observe the cross-over ceremony with the people of Kumasi. And people are busily reading meanings into this noble action.



If it continues this way a time will come when pure executive decisions on the part of these two individuals might be perceived in that direction. This would not bode well for the nation as a whole.



Both Alan and Dr Bawumia must be allowed to offer their expertise to help the president govern effectively. It is when the government becomes successful that whoever succeeds Nana Addo can have a chance of winning the 2024 elections.



The NPP in particular must be the one to desist from this discussion to allow the president and his team to focus on the real issue of governance. It is in their own interest for the government to have a conducive atmosphere to govern.



If they stopped, other people would have no option but to stop as well.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.