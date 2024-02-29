Who is Dr. Oseadeeyo Nana Kumi Kodie?

Opinions of Thursday, 29 February 2024

Columnist: Edmund Abrempah, Contributor

Dr. Oseadeeyo Nana Kumi Kodie is the founder and president of Dadaba Group and Dadaba Foundation. He is also a developmental Chief of Akyem Osiem and holds a Doctor of Literature Degree. Dr. Kodie is dedicated to promoting community development and culture.



As the esteemed president and founder of Africa’s thriving conglomerate, Dadaba Group, he has dedicated his life to transforming communities and uplifting lives across the continent.



Dr. Kodie possesses a deep-rooted passion for creating positive change, and his unwavering commitment to philanthropy has earned him widespread recognition and admiration. With a profound understanding of the challenges faced by the African people, he tirelessly works towards sustainable solutions that empower individuals and promote inclusive growth.



Under his remarkable leadership, Dadaba Group has emerged as a driving force in Africa’s economic landscape. The conglomerate has been instrumental in driving socioeconomic development and fostering entrepreneurship across multiple sectors through strategic investments, innovative initiatives, and impactful partnerships.



Beyond his entrepreneurial endeavours, Dr. Kodie’s philanthropic efforts have touched countless lives. He firmly believes that access to quality education, healthcare, and necessities are fundamental rights for every individual. Through his foundation, he has spearheaded initiatives that provide scholarships, build schools, and establish healthcare facilities, improving the lives of the most vulnerable populations.



Dr. Oseadeeyo Nana Kumi Kodie’s unwavering dedication to Africa’s progress is truly commendable. His visionary leadership and compassionate heart continue to inspire and motivate others to join the noble cause of creating a brighter future for all Africans.