Whilst the NDC are preaching 'building the Ghana we want', the NPP is busy practicing 'looting the Ghana we have'

Opinions of Thursday, 27 July 2023

Columnist: Isaac M. Larbi Esq

It's amazing the difference between the conduct of the NDC as a party and the NPP as a party.



Ghana as a country is now at a crossroads where the citizens just don't know what to do anymore.



The citizens are in despair and exasperating on the looting of the nations resources by the NPP government which preached wealth for the ordinary Ghanaian on its way to power back in 2016.



Unfortunately today, what we see is a serious loot of the countries money at incredible rate that one wonders if Ghana itself can survive the loot the NPP is undertaking in Ghana.



Whilst the NDC party led by former president, John Mahama, is preaching "building the Ghana we want" the NPP led by all their so called men are busy "looting the Ghana we have."



It's incredible and when you contrast the two political parties, you see clearly that the NPP just lied their way to power just to loot the nation and they are doing it with brazen bravery and bravado as if the law doesn't work in Ghana anymore.



It is now up to Ghanaians to decide on whether they would want to keep such bunch of looters in government so they continue to steal our resources or we change power and vote the NDC into government next year.



It is my prayer that Ghanaians are able to survive the hardships brought about by this insensitive NPP government till next year.



I would however sound a word of caution to Ghanaians that if they don't protect their votes next year, the looters who are very much afraid of loosing power and facing prosecution would not hand over power even when they lose miserably.



So Ghanaians should get ready to take power by force from the NPP if there's any attempt to cling to power after they lose the elections.