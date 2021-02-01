Opinions of Monday, 1 February 2021

Columnist: Yentik Gariba

Where is the science Mr President?

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

I am shocked that this time around Mr President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has excluded the churches and the Moslem Uma activities from a list of banned social gatherings in order to escape their wrath and subsequent bashing and not based on science as earlier alleged. I find this very interesting and funny! Why? In his first lockdown, he closed down the churches and later opened them with protocols as to how many should get together.



Today, Nana Akufo Addo said the churches can go on but observe must wearing of masks! Does that suggest that the earlier science on the number of gathering has outlived its usefulness or it was a deception? Has the science now proven that the church with masks wearing can stop spread? If yes, then the president should allow us to wear masks during funerals and weddings! What science!



About the transport systems, what has the president said about a bus carrying strangers from all walks of life sitting directly close to one another? What about the markets? Our universities where people travel across the continent to converge at one place?



If people can wear masks at churches and in the busses and markets to prevent coronavirus why can't same be done at funerals and weddings if I deed it is based on science?



If Akufo Addo Coronavirus fight directive is right today, then he was woefully wrong yesterday.



He is now giving directives of convenience that will fetch him good name from the churches, the Moslem uma and the business community.



The President is not on top of the fight against COVID-19. He is just doing populist shows for political advantage!