Where from the extra sweetness of our 1931 beer?

Opinions of Saturday, 17 February 2024

Columnist: Ebenezer Denzel Amanor

In case you are yet to notice it, it seems that everybody’s favourite 1931 (Club beer from Accra Breweries Company Limited) is gradually becoming the not-so-favourite any longer. The concerns may not entirely be true but there is also no overlooking the fact that some lovers of this indigenous Ghanaian beer are worried.



They are worried about one unique thing; the taste of the unique Club Beer, popularly referred to as 1931.



Already, many lovers of this beer have started wondering if there has been some major change done to the taste of the product, or, as a few have suggested, is the Accra Breweries Company Limited introducing some forms of sugars or sweeteners into beer?



For instance, the concern from Senyo Hosi, who has ascribed to himself the title of Chairman of the 1931 Club, had this to say on Tuesday, February 13, 2024:



“Dear Accra Brewery Limited our Club 1931 no be malt or shandy. The extra sweetness of your beer these days is totally not on.

You have one week to repent and revert to the previous brew.

Signed.

Chairman, The 1931 Club.”



Will the ABC respond soon enough so patrons know what is really going on?



And for what it is worth, today is Friday and that is what the beer usually flows. What will it be; a response or not?



