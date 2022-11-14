When will NDC cease lying about their political opponents, all for want of power?

Opinions of Monday, 14 November 2022

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

I am increasingly getting disgusted with the NDC for their unending spewing of lies about President Nana Akufo-Addo, his appointees, and the NPP. I am again infuriated by their constant acts of sabotage against the president and his government.



If they were to criticise the president, his appointees, and government for the wrongs and crimes that they are actually committing, or have committed, I will have had no qualms about it. However, to make it their habit to fabricate stories against them and inform the public as such, as though they were true, is what gets to me.



Mr. Bernard Allotey Jacob, the former NDC Regional Chairman for the Central region, has been telling Ghanaians how the NDC communicators and some of their members are coached to misinform the Ghanaian public about their major political opponents who are the NPP. He has told the public all the lies they told about then-President John Agyekum Kufour to turn Ghanaians against him and his then-NPP government.



The amount of lies told about him, from his alleged relationship with one white lady, Giselle Yazji, leading to having twins by her and his son’s hotel “waawaa” were more than enough to annoy Ghanaians to finally facilitate the chances of NDC being voted into power in 2009.



Koku Anyidoho, former Deputy General Secretary of NDC, also tells about how from former President John Dramani Mahama to the least of the NDC leaders continually tell lies to the Ghanaian public with the intention of winning the public favour.



For how long will Ghanaians tolerate such deliberate lies told by people who are seeking to come to power to rule them? Shall we not be fools to accept them for leadership positions, believing their lies for truth?



Just recently, Sammy Gyamfi, a non-practising lawyer, but effective principal NDC communication officer, told a gargantuan lie about the second lady, Mrs. Samira Bawumia. He told the Ghanaian public that whenever and wherever she goes, she has a brand new V8 car among her convoy that solely carries her makeup kit and makeup artiste.



When he was threatened with a civil suit for defamation unless he went back to the same Neat radio station where he made that allegation to retract the statement by telling the public he had lied, he hastened like a headless chicken to do as requested. Why are Ghanaians still believing in, and entrusting their lives into the hands of, John Mahama and NDC, as the people and party that can rescue them from whatever harsh standard of living conditions they find themselves in since the Nana Akufo-Addo’s NPP government came to power?



Some months ago, it was NDC National Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo coaching some NDC members in a meeting held in a secluded place in Accra on how to kidnap, insult and murder people and cause arson in the country. All his coaching was centred on how to make the nation unsafe and ungovernable for President Nana Akufo-Addo, thereby causing public disaffection for him to get him eventually voted out of power to vote in the NDC.



For how long will Ghanaians cope with the many lies incessantly being told by the NDC without ever getting tired of them? For how long will Ghanaians take the lies for the truth to get so convinced to be ready to vote massively for NDC come election 2024?



Are Ghanaians that gullible? Are Ghanaians happy with the lies told by the NDC to make themselves appear to be sorry to say, fools?



I am not supportive of any wrongdoing by President Nana Akufo-Addo, his appointees, and the NPP government. If I see any such acts by them, I will not hesitate to write to condemn or criticise them harshly, although constructively.



I don’t condone lies told about anybody, regardless of their position, status, or political affiliation. All people must be treated fairly in the eyes of the law and before their fellows. They must endeavour to tell the truth at all times. This is the more reason why I had and have been taking on Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II whenever he says something that I find to be untrue, or he does something that he has no authority to do but erroneously claims to be within his powers.



Anyway, I shall entreat Ghanaians to be as wise as the serpent to see what the NDC are, from John Dramani Mahama through to their least respected NDC member.



I challenge the NDC to come out with alternative policies and programmes to those of the NPP that they have come to mock as total failures.



Their overflowing lies are to me not the alternative that discerning Ghanaians want to see or hear, but policies and programmes which in their mind will serve Ghanaians much better than those of the NPP.