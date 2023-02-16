What you need to know about Valentine's day

Opinions of Thursday, 16 February 2023

Columnist: Samuel Y. Xenyo

In the third century AD, an oppressive Roman Emperor, Claudius II, ordered that young men should not engage themselves in marriage but dedicate their lives to military service.



Even so, they were to involve themselves in the heathen (pagan) fertility festival and the worship of 12 gods on February 15 where young women were gathered in a square and lots were cast to choose sexual partners for the day.



Around that same period, there lived a devout Catholic priest, Valentinus (St. Valentine), who was committed to the ideals of Christ. He encouraged the young men to shun the heathen worship of that time and its immoral practices and to dedicate themselves to Christ and marriage. He, therefore, officiated secret weddings on 14th February and preached Christ even at the threat of death. He was eventually arrested and imprisoned.



During Valentinus’ imprisonment, he taught the prison Commander’s beautiful but blind daughter Julia, arithmetic and religion (stories about God).



One day, he prayed for her and she received her sight. On the eve of his execution, Valentinus wrote his last note to Julia urging her to devote her life to God as he undersigned the note with these words: 'from your Valentine.' This phrase was carried out the next day 14th February, 270 AD (CE).



For the above display of genuine love, St. Valentine is remembered annually on 14th February. Valentine’s Day should therefore be a period to show the world what real love (agape love) is: love that seeks the welfare of others including our enemies and brings them to the knowledge of the saving grace (Matthew 5:43-48; 15:13; Romans 5:8).



Unfortunately, Valentine’s Day has become an occasion for promiscuity to many rationally ignorant people. Several innocent young people are lured into having sex, drinking and having wild celebrations.



Sex is good because it is part of God’s creation and He testified that all the things He made were good. Unlike all other good creations of God, sex has to be enjoyed only within marriage. 'Haven't you read,' he replied, "that at the beginning the Creator 'made them male and female,' and said, 'For this reason, a man will leave his father and mother and be united to his wife, and the two will become one flesh'? So they are no longer two, but one.



Therefore what God has joined together, let man not separate. NIV (Matthew 19:4-6; Genesis 2:24-25). The context within which sex is permitted is marriage, and the marriage bed should be kept pure (Hebrews 13:4).



For young men and women who are not married, the wise man Solomon says: 'Do not stir up nor awaken love until it is ready' (Song of Songs 2:7b). No rational human being eats his Christmas cake on 14th February. What will he eat on 25th December? 'Flee fornication. Every sin that a man doeth is without the body; but he that committeth fornication sinneth against his own body' KJV (1 Corinthians 6:18).



Just as no one can share dog meat with his teeth and claim he has not eaten, you are equally guilty of sexual sin if you go about kissing, fondling, and caressing, without even having sexual intercourse with someone who is not your wife or husband.



If you are the son of a king, you need not struggle for animal skin/leather. At the right time, you will also get married and enjoy God’s gift of sex with all its blessings and protection. (Ecclesiastes 3:1ff). Do not kill yourself for it now. Love and lust are not the same, LOVE = Leaving Off Various Evils; LUST = Living Under Sexual Trust.



Celebrate Valentine’s Day this year in a different style. Show people the love of God through acts of kindness and charity. 'Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.' KJV (Matthew 5:16). Jesus is calling you today and asking: will you be my Valentine?



Seven types of love



Storge: Tender love or family love.



Platonic: Friendship love.



Lodus/Romantic: Flirtatious love.



Eros: Marital love (erotic or sexual love).



Phileo/Philia: Brotherly love.



Pragma/Hesed: Loyal or steadfast love.



Agape: Unconditional love (divine love).





Ten ways to avoid fornication and adultery



Control what you see with your eyes or hear with your ears – Proverbs 6:16-19; Ecclesiastes 1:8.



Bridle your lips/tongue – James 1:26; James 3:2-18.



Let your heart be pure – Isaiah 29:13; Jeremiah 17:9; Ezekiel 36:26-27.



Avoid idleness/ laziness – 2 Samuel 11:1-5; Proverbs 6:6-11; Matthew 25:1-13.



Take heed of lascivious books, pictures and dresses - Mark 7:21-23; James 1:13-15.



Avoid deceit and secluded place with the opposite sex (evil association) – Proverbs 6:20-35;1 Corinthians 15:33.



Labour to get the fear of God into your heart – Genesis 39:7-9; Psalms111:10; Proverbs 9:10-18.



Take delight in the word of God and obey it – Psalm 119:9-16; James 1:22-24.



Remember that God’s CCTV camera is on you (God sees you everywhere) – Proverbs 15:3; Amos 9:2-3.



Watch and pray against lust (lust for sex and alcohol) – Romans 1:18-23; Ephesians 5:18-19.