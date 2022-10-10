What we currently know about the ongoing Ebola outbreak in Uganda

Opinions of Monday, 10 October 2022

Columnist: Dr. Banda Khalifa

As Ebola cases surge past 63, with 29 regrettable fatalities, including 4 HealthCare workers, the US now requires screening on arrival.



The sluggish global response to COVID-19 and MonkeyPox mirrors Uganda's current Sudan Ebola (SUDV) outbreak. Wealthy countries ignore the real threat of the Ebola outbreak.



Here is what we know about the current outbreak of Ebola:



✅ The USA is implementing airport screening as the outbreak in Uganda swells. All passenger flights from Uganda will be rerouted to five designated airports for screening.



✅ The outbreak in Uganda is the second largest caused by the Sudan strain in the last twenty years. Within two weeks, the number of cases surged to 63, making it the twelfth most serious outbreak out of twenty.



✅ The current epidemic is caused by the Sudan strain of Ebola (SUDV), which has an average mortality rate of around 53%. The Zaire strain (EBOV) is the pathogen responsible for the 2014-2016 outbreak.



✅ Both Strains have similar epidemiological features, such as the Incubation Period and Modes of Transmission. These two very deadly viruses are transmitted by contact with contaminated bodily fluids.



✅ The only approved Ebola vaccine targets the Zaire strain. Consequently, there is no approved vaccination or treatment for the Sudan strain, despite ongoing clinical trials.



✅ Based on how this outbreak has progressed, it is conceivable that the primary case was not identified, and cases have spread to several districts. There are unconfirmed reports that cases have spread to neighboring countries. A genuine concern.



✅ The Ministry of Health - Uganda has requested international assistance to combat the present outbreak. According to the health minister, UNICEF Uganda, USAID , World Health Organization, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are now collaborating with emergency response.



✅ Due to the informal structure of the labor market, isolation and quarantine will significantly negatively impact the economy.



❌ Global Health Security cannot be achieved if some countries are neglected to fight emerging and re-emerging viruses that are potential global travelers. The ease of intercontinental spread necessitates a larger coalition and genuine international cooperation.



The World Health Organization said on Sunday that a delegation of top executives would attend a high-level emergency ministerial conference on cross-border coordination for Ebola preparation and response.



What needs to be done



???? Early detection via contact tracing

???? Rapid turn over laboratory services

???? Effective isolation/quarantine mechanisms

???? Safe and respectful burial of the dead

???? Community Engagement.

???? Crises communication and timely sharing of information by the Ministry of Health - Uganda