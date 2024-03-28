What many Christians do not know about Easter

Opinions of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Columnist: Seddoh Bokor

The popular Christian explanation of scriptures is becoming unconvincing nowadays for people who have developed an inquiry mind. Some areas of reservation include the birth, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Did the events actually take place?



Why should God allow His only begotten Son to die to save the world? Why did God not take out the devil directly and free humanity? This write-up attempts to provide a complimentary explanation of the mysteries of Easter.



The Trinity:



The Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit have attained Divinity and are not only Divine Beings and Creators (among other Creators) of our solar system but the Grand Leaders of innumerable and exceedingly evolved invisible beings, high above the comprehension of humanity’s young mind. They divinely create, sustain, and dissolve creation.



God Jehovah (referred to as the Holy Spirit in the New Testament) is the highest among the angelic class, the third aspect of the Trinity, and is responsible for physical creation. At the same time, He is the Giver of Law to refine the desires of humanity from coarse and debased things towards edifying ones. The law, however, is not an end but a means to prepare and usher humanity to a higher spiritual level.



He is also in charge of all languages, so whoever is ‘at-one-ment’ with the Holy Spirit is gifted with the inherent ability to speak and understand many languages. Christ, the Son, is the highest among the Archangelic class, the second aspect of the Trinity, and is responsible for the sustenance and renewal of creation. He is the unifier, working in the higher realms of love, altruism, and power. He is higher than the Archangel Michael, who is the ambassador of God to Earth. Unlike the third aspect, in Christ, there is no separation.



The Father is one and all and responsible for the dissolution of creation within Himself. He is the highest among the beings called the Lords of Mind, the Alpha and Omega, who will reemerge in a future period on a higher scale and continue with the work done in previous manifestations. Just as the Trinity exists at the universal level, it exists at the solar/planetary level and within each individual. The Trinity permeates the universe with life, just as the energy of a human being permeates and aggregates trillions of cells in his body.



In the journey of the spirit into matter and back to its source, God Jehovah was responsible for physical creation, while the quickening of vitality was inaugurated by Christ. The dawn of the Father is in abeyance and will be made manifest in the future when Christ hands over the kingdom to Him (1 Corinthians 15:24–28).



Wicked of Humanity:



It is a natural phenomenon that the evil deeds of inhabitants of a planet retard their own development and that of the planet since the vibrational rate and spin in orbit slow down. As a result, such wrongdoers need relocation in space through the destruction of portions of the planet they occupy. If not, they not only stand to endanger themselves, but their continuous stay on the planet will retard the vibration and work of the developed ones.



More than 2000 years ago, the failure of many people on Earth to live by lofty desires spelled doom for the planet. God Jehovah, His Angels, and the Archangels could not have done much about the impending doom because they were externally directing affairs on the planet. They were operating by law to lead humanity to Christ. In the scheme of things, love, altruism, unity, sustenance, and renewal reside more in the second aspect of the Trinity, the Christ, unlike the first (Father) and the third aspect (Jehovah). Therefore, it became necessary for Christ to descend from the world of God into the last of the seven worlds, the physical world, to save the planet and its inhabitants (Isaiah 6:8).



The Christ Spirit does not belong to the human race and has never crystallized in a material body like ours. He has never used an etheric body, which holds the physical body in place. So how could he have come to live among men, enter the Earth, and become its indwelling planetary spirit? According to the universal law, no spirit can live and function in a body it has not learned to build. Christ’s lowest body is the archangelic body, which He often does not use in the ordinary sense but functions consciously in the highest world, the world of God (Matthew 22:41–44).



Thus, for Him to descend and live among humanity on Earth, there was a need for a holy person among the human race, whose Physical Body and Emotional Body are

untainted and linkable to that of the Christ Spirit. Of all people on Earth, Jesus of Nazareth, born of a holy woman, was the one who had the requisite quality. By 30 years, the Essenes had sufficiently prepared him to begin his divine work—to relinquish his body for the Christ Spirit to descend into and use to gain access to the planet to become its indwelling spirit. It all began at the Baptism, when the original owner of the body, Jesus of Nazareth, gave way voluntarily to the Christ Spirit (Matthew 3:13–17).



It is a natural law that no two spirits can function in the same body; hence, the spirit of Jesus left his body for the Christ Spirit to take control. Jesus of Nazareth became known as Jesus Christ, a compound name. He knew that his purpose in life was to serve as the means by which the Christ Spirit would come and save humanity and his fellow sisters and brothers. Through this, humanity has, for the first time, an intercessor who directly connects the physical world to the world of God and brings directly the supplications and weaknesses of the human race before the throne of God. For three years, the Christ Spirit lived in Jesus's body on Earth and introduced a deeper teaching beyond the law for humanity to regain, in a greater form, the lost estate of the Garden of Eden.

His teachings were more spiritual than his outward adherence to religious rites and ceremonies.



Christ is the only Unifier because He dwells in the unifying realm of the World of God. His primary mission was to enter the planet and influence its inhabitants from within through food, drink, air, et cetera, by recharging the planetary electric ethers and attracting pure desire materials for the use of humans. Christ, therefore, descended and took over as the planetary spirit of the earth, responsible for its spin and rotation in orbit. It is not coincidental that the Aurora Borealis and Aurora Australis occupy the northern and southern poles, respectively. They are centers of spectacular planetary energy.



The Divine Mission:



Christ restored humanity and gave a fresh start to all people, rather than standing by to see us suffer another destruction. He did so by wiping away the dark clouds that enveloped the spiritual atmosphere of the Earth. This dark atmosphere was brought about by the low, selfish, and materialistic desires of mankind, for which reason a price had to be paid. He interceded on behalf of humanity and bore the burden, even if temporary, for our sake. He cleared the Earth’s spiritual atmospheric dross by diffusing His pure spiritual body over the planet and thus wiped out the effects of the collective sins of the world. John 1:29 says, "Behold the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world."



By this singular act, humanity received an additional impetus to show love and altruism and to strive for the good, the beautiful, and the truth. For over two thousand years, knowingly or unknowingly, human beings have been partaking in Christ's ethers by the food we eat, the water we drink, and the air we breathe (John 6:53–57). But for His intervention, conditions would have been spiritually and physically sordid on this planet. We would not have survived on our own, and He has since been guiding this planet until the day of His liberation, when He will be free from this cramping environment compared to the glory of the Sun. By this supreme service, the lost were given another opportunity to restart and do better in the journey to become perfect.



Therefore, we owe him enormous gratitude. It is important to add, however, that He did not take away the wrongdoing and low desires of the individual. The law of cause and effect and consequence has not been abrogated. Each person has to bear responsibility for his or her actions or inactions, whether good or bad. Nonetheless, he provided us with the opportunity to repent, reform, and restitute, unlike the old order of an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth or instant death.



A Cosmic Mystery:



For over 2000 years, the Christ Spirit has come and recharged the earth every year to renew and sustain life. This is spiritual and only those who have developed spiritually can behold the Star of Bethlehem. The journey begins on the 21st of September in the home of Father and by midnight, the 24th of December, the Christ Spirit has entered the planet. Astronomically, the Sun is at its most southerly position (down south) in its path. The Spirit stays in the center of the earth, and after 3 days, it begins to ascend. Its northerly ascension is marked by the crossover at the equator called the Vernal or Spring



Equinox (19th, 20th, or 21st March). The Full Moon that follows and the first Sunday after the Full Moon becomes Easter. So Easter Day changes due to the precession of the Sun when compared to December 25th, which is Christmas and never changes. The point at which the Sun crosses the equator is not the same every time. Each year, it precedes (comes earlier than) the previous point for Aries (that is, for those interested in astrology). Thus, Easter Day changes depending on when the sun crosses the equator. Those with knowledge of astronomy or astrology can, however, calculate Easter Days even 100 years in advance.



The Mystery of Golgotha:



The event that took place on Golgotha (Place of the Skull) is a macro-cosmic one, but within each individual, one day a similar event would have to occur to free the Spirit consciously from the physical body and be born again (birth of the spiritual body). The skull is the place of the Spirit, the Holy of Holies of every human being. The Spirit enters or leaves the body through the parietal and occipital sutures at (i) birth, (ii) during sleep, (iii) when the spiritual body is birthed and used, or (iv) at death when the withdrawal is permanent.



The teachings of Christ Jesus are not about earthly possessions and how to maintain the pleasures of the flesh; they focus on the spiritual body and what human beings should do to build it because, on His second coming to establish His kingdom, the bodily form will not be used as it is today. Rather, humanity will be like Angels (Matthew 22:29–30). The Earth Planet will also change into its next body (Revelation 21); hence, those who failed to build the spiritual body cannot survive and be part of the superior human class of the future.



The spiritual body (attained by some already) does not need gravity, air, water, time, distance, or a means of transport as we know it at present. It ‘knows’ no death, sickness, accommodation, clothing, money, sorrow, or hunger for material food. Without the spiritual body, all achievement is but vanity on Earth. Those who develop it will fly (levitate) and meet with Christ on His second and final return.