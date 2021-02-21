Opinions of Sunday, 21 February 2021

Columnist: Dr REN

What is the president's stance on LGBTQ in 2021 ? Ghanaians living abroad want to know

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A call by PAG on the president to make clear his stance on LGBTQ to all Ghanaians and sundry.



Many Ghanaians living in the UK have called on Dr. REN, the Executive Director of Think Thank and a developmental pressure organisation to liaise the fears of Ghanaians living in abroad on the recent trends on LGBTQ to the ruling governing party NPP as to whether the president His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo accept LGBTQ to be legalized or not?



Proponents argue that equal rights must mean equal rights. A civilized society does not discriminate on grounds of race, religion, sex or sexuality and denial of marriage rights is clear discrimination .



But Positive Action Ghana argues different on gay marriage.



Marriage is for man and woman



Critics argue that marriage is defined as the union of a man and a woman, and to change that would go against natural law and risk undermining both the institution of marriage and the family’s role in holding society together.



Legalization denies marriage’s central role as a step towards procreation. There are civil partnerships available for gays, but marriage is a step too far. In the French context, the changes in the law will remove the terms “mother and father” from the civil code weakening the rights of heterosexual families.



Undermining religion



Gay marriage runs fundamentally counter to many people’s religious views. To legalize it would offend deeply held beliefs and further erode the key role religion plays as a moral bedrock in society. Christian, Jewish and Islamic leaders have all spoken out against gay marriage and point out that it runs counter to sacred writings.



All rights have limits



It makes no sense to talk about equal rights in this context. If that were the case, polygamous or incestuous marriages would have to be legalized too. There are always limits to rights. Legalization would be another step towards the mainstreaming of homosexuality in society.



Nobody is stopping gay people from loving each other or staying in relationships, but that does not mean they can marry.



Lastly to quote Late President Atta Mills "I as President of this country will never initiate or support any attempts to legalize homosexuality in Ghana" with recent agitation by many Ghanaians on homosexuality will our President His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo react on whose and which authority the LGBTQ office is been openedin Ghana.