Columnist: Emmanuel Dziedorm

What has changed?

It is amazing how some of the members of the New Patriotic Party thinks a section of the people living and from Volta Region are not Ghanaians.



During the 2016 campaign,The vice president the then running mate of President Akuffo Addo,Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia state emphatically that there were foreign nationals(Togolese) on our voter register.



Even if that is granted,currently the supreme court has ruled for a new voter register to be compile.



Which means anyone who doesn't qualify as a citizen will not be allowed to register let alone vote.



My understanding is that there are military presence in the Volta Region which is the stronghold of the National Democratic Congress,NDC.



To the best of my knowlegde there is no any uprising in the region besides the border has been locked.



If what I hear the NDC members saying,that it is a deliberate attempt to disenfranchise their members is anything to go by then I think that will be an exercise in futility which raises a lot of questions.



The voltarians voted in 2000,2004 and President J.A .Kuffuor and the NPP won.President Akuffo Addo won the 2016 election with about a million vote and voltarians voted in that election as well.



Therefore if what the NDC are saying is true my question is WHAT HAS CHANGED? that somebody thinks they are not Ghanaians and they have to be disenfranchise.



As a people I think we don't have to take an entrenched position in our national discourse and try to discern right and be positive.



My question is what has changed?

