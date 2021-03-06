Opinions of Saturday, 6 March 2021

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

What else does former President John Dramani Mahama need from Ghanaians?

Former President John Dramani Mahama

I have always not understood, and will continue never to understand, what at all former President John Dramani Mahama needs from Ghanaians. He has successfully sailed through all the stages of political positions in Ghana.



Whether he did so genuinely or fraudulently, is not the issue I am interested in discussing in this write-up but the fact he has availed himself of the benefits of all those positions.



What unfinished project does he want to come back as president of Ghana to complete? I can’t see any, unless he tells me. Is he still after the Nyinahini bauxite mineral deposit that he fraudulently attempted to lease to his brother to extremely enrich his avaricious Mahama family? Is it to come back to seek to legalise Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex (LGBTQI+) rights in Ghana?



Some people do allege that a highly rich and most influential man in the United States of America (USA), an activist for gay rights, is his best buddy. Could it be that he wants to come back to help him see gay rights legalised and recognised in Ghana in defiance of our traditions, culture and beliefs? If not, what else does John Mahama want to come back as president to do that he is causing unnecessary tensions in the country?



Is he the only credible, incorruptible and visionary person to lead the country? I hope not. He does not even possess the three mentioned qualities, as far as I am aware.



He does not even comprehend the laws of the land hence making a mockery of the Supreme Court declaration on his election 2020 petition filed at the Supreme Court to challenge the authenticity of election 2020 presidential results. If he understood the Ghana 1992 Constitution, the Rules of Court, Case Law, Court procedures and best practices, he would not dare pass any ill-comment on the Supreme Court ruling as pronounced on his petition on Thursday, 4 March 2021, regardless of how bitter and disappointed he feels.



How do you go to court without an iota of evidence, make an allegation and still expect a favourable judgment? How do you go to court as a plaintiff to expect to win your case not on the merit of the strength of your own case as filed but on the weakness of the defendant’s case? How do you go to court to expect to shift the burden of proof on the defendant contrary to established legal norms?



It is only in the John Dramani Mahama’s NDC fantasy world that the opposites of the acceptable legal procedures as cited above do prevail hence his brazen craziness and wickedness to have his own way in Ghana politics.



What at all has John Mahama left in the Jubilee House that he is so desirous to come back to collect? Had he by the way hidden some precious commodity somewhere that he has to collect by hook or by crook?



Please fellow Ghanaians, let us wise up. Don’t let us continue to allow John Mahama and his sycophantic brigade of greedy, lawless and corrupt individuals to continue to take us for fools. Simply see him as a spent force.



For all the many years and all the ranks of political positions he has held in Ghana, he is left without any interesting and beneficial thing to do for Ghana except probably, to further plunder the coffers of the nation to satisfy the insatiable quest for wealth by his lazy good-for-nothing sycophants.



Former President John Mahama in my candid opinion is so visionless compared to His Excellency President Nana Akufo-Addo. He has nothing good for Ghana.



How I wish the Supreme Court of Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah would continue to apply the laws as they are to all cases brought to the Supreme Court without fear or favour.