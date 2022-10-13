What did he go to do, again?

Opinions of Thursday, 13 October 2022

Columnist: Nana Yaw Asafo-Adjei

Nana, does it have to be spelt out

In bold font, on the forehead?

We, citizens of the land, know

Just what that word is



You should know it too

Or, to excuse you?

For being out of touch

As are other subcontinental leaders



What trait is that - narcissism,

Yes - Queen's English, and glorified French?

Amusing for a minute

But now well past retiring



Docteur Honoris Causa

Just what is that ... for?

Your people want to know

Maybe you can tell us



Need to be reminded

Not in competition with anyone at home?

Running past out hungry, growing teens

Held and boarded up in places



To that shiny medal dangled

Our colonizers, their streak not lost

Six days of work, plunder and loot under our noses

Yes, it's Ukraine ... it’s Covid



You must have heard

That tired yet familiar refrain

Our leaders - their priorities

And how they continue to fail us



Bet Congrats are in order

For Ghana is first!

We eagerly await your triumphant return

We have done well