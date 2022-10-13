What did he go to do, again?

Opinions of Thursday, 13 October 2022
Columnist: Nana Yaw Asafo-Adjei
Nana, does it have to be spelt out
In bold font, on the forehead?
We, citizens of the land, know
Just what that word is
You should know it too
Or, to excuse you?
For being out of touch
As are other subcontinental leaders
What trait is that - narcissism,
Yes - Queen's English, and glorified French?
Amusing for a minute
But now well past retiring
Docteur Honoris Causa
Just what is that ... for?
Your people want to know
Maybe you can tell us
Need to be reminded
Not in competition with anyone at home?
Running past out hungry, growing teens
Held and boarded up in places
To that shiny medal dangled
Our colonizers, their streak not lost
Six days of work, plunder and loot under our noses
Yes, it's Ukraine ... it’s Covid
You must have heard
That tired yet familiar refrain
Our leaders - their priorities
And how they continue to fail us
Bet Congrats are in order
For Ghana is first!
We eagerly await your triumphant return
We have done well